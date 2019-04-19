Kohl's, Office for the Aging and RSVP volunteers bestowed bouquets on seniors

Press release:

In celebration of Spring, beautiful bouquets of flowers were hand delivered on Wednesday (April 17) to more than 90 Meals on Wheels recipients. This delightful surprise brought smiles all across Genesee County -- and even some tears of joy.

The Genesee County Office for the Aging and the RSVP Volunteer Placement Program were pleased to partner with the Kohl’s Batavia store for Kohl’s Cares Associates in Action.

Five local employees volunteered their morning to help bring joy to area older adults. Additionally, Kohl’s Corporation will make a monetary donation to the Genesee Senior Foundation to further support programming for residents 60 and older and their caregivers.

The special delivery of posies was made possible through the generosity of a private donation, specifically to benefit the lives of those receiving Meals on Wheels.

The Program offers a nutritionally balanced, hot meal at lunchtime, five days per week. The meals are delivered by dedicated RSVP volunteers and Office for the Aging staff. Each person receives social interaction and a safety check with each delivery as well as ongoing case management, an important piece of the program, which supports their health and independence in the community.

Anyone interested in helping with these efforts by way of a donation is encouraged to do so through the Genesee Senior Foundation, a nonprofit affiliated with the Office for the Aging. Please call Dorian Ely, services coordinator, at (585) 343-1611 to learn more about charitable donations to the Foundation.

The Office for the Aging wishes to thank everyone involved in making this day special, including staff and volunteers from Kohl’s, OFA, RSVP and the ARC Culinary Program.