Lab services resumed today at Pembroke Laboratory Service Center

Rochester Regional Health will resume lab services at its Pembroke Laboratory Service Center location effective today, Oct. 1.

With health and safety at the top of mind, we have new safety measures and processes in place to protect patients.

A maximum of two patients will be allowed inside the facility at a time.

Patients will need to call upon arrival to check in and be directed to enter the building when a room is ready.

Masks will be provided to any patient who arrives without one.

While care may look different, please rest assured that we are delivering the same high-quality care we always have.

Lab services are resuming with new hours at this location:

Rochester Regional Health Laboratory Service Center – Pembroke

860 Main Road

Corfu, NY 14036

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday

7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Closed weekend and holidays.

Rochester Regional Health Labs at 16 Bank St., Batavia, and 3 Tountas Ave., Le Roy, are also open for your convenience. Visit rochesterregional.org for office hours and more information.