Lady Trojans will battle the Elba Hornets in volleyball Oct. 10 for breast cancer charity

Photo: Alexander High School JV and Varsity Volleyball players are looking forward to an Oct.10th fundraiser game to benefit Breast Cancer Network of Western New York.

Submitted photo and press release:

The Alexander Volleyball Booster Club is hosting its seventh annual fundraising game on Wednesday, Oct. 10, when the Lady Trojans take on the Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Hornets.

The fun begins at 5 p.m. with the JV game, followed by the Varsity game at 6:30 p.m. Alexander Central School is located at 3314 Buffalo St. in Alexander.

The event features theme baskets, a pizza and bake sale and a serving contest for a chance to win prizes donated by area businesses and volleyball families.

Fundraiser co-chairs Colette Yax and Laura Marzolf announce the charity selected to receive proceeds from the 2018 event is the Breast Cancer Network of Western New York .

“This is an organization that supports, educates and advocates for people with breast cancer and breast cancer survivors,” Marzolf said.

“A breast cancer diagnosis is devastating for an individual and their loved ones,” Yax said. “We are happy to support an organization committed to helping people through this difficult time.”

In addition to the theme baskets and serving contests, co-chair Marzolf said a special prize is being raffled off at the event.

“We have a Sabres ticket package for two 200–level seats, including a parking pass for the October 30th game against the Calgary Flames,” Marzoff said.

Community members wishing to donate to the Alexander event may contact Colette Yax at 716-400-3628 or Laura Marzolf at 585-322-3748.