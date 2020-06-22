Lake Plains Community Care Network is available to help people apply for health insurance

Press release:

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he is extending the open enrollment for health insurance for another month. The deadline for anyone who wants, or needs to apply for health insurance, the extension is now to July 15th.

Anyone who has questions, lost income, lost health insurance or needs help navigating the NYS of Health website can give Lake Plains Community Care Network a call at (585) 345-6110 and talk to a Navigator.

Applications are completed telephonically. Assistance with locating other resources are also available.

Charlotte Crawford RN, MSN, MBA

Chief Executive Officer

Lake Plains Community Care Network

575 E. Main St., Batavia