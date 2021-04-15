Law and Order: Akron Road resident arrested on drug possession charge

Caleb Richard Swendsen, 26, of Akron Road, Pembroke, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Following a domestic incident in the Village of Oakfield at 7:13 p.m. on April 14, Swendsen was arrested and charged with that Class A misdemeanor. Swendsen was taken to Genesee County jail, then released with an appearance ticket to be in Oakfield Village Court on May 24. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Jonathan Dimmig.

Terry Nelson Ritchey, 48, of Alexander Road, Batavia, is charged with: driving while ability impaired by alcohol; no tail lamp; and no plate lamp. At 1:33 a.m. on April 15, Ritchey was arrested after a traffic stop on Clinton Street Road in Bergen. It is alleged that Ritchey drove a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol. The defendant was issued traffic tickets then released. Ritchey is due in Bergen Town Court on June 2. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier, assisted by Deputy Austin Heberlein.