Law and Order: Albion landlord accused of criminal trespass at Oakfield tenant's residence

Judy Kaye Ward, 69, of East Park Road, Albion, is charged with criminal trespass. On Jan. 5 at 7:50 p.m. Genesee County Sheriff's Office was called to an address in the first block of Sunset Parkway in Oakfield for the report of a burglary. After an investigation, it was allegedly determined that the landlord of the property -- Ward -- entered the residence of the victim through a side door and remained unlawfully on the premises. She was arrested then released with an appearance ticket to be in Oakfield Town Court on Feb. 8. The case was handled by Deputy Kyle Tower, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Walter Bernard Hale Jr., 43, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: felony driving while intoxicated -- with two previous convictions with 10 years; aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; use of a motor vehicle with an ignition interlock device; refusal to take a breath test; drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle while on a public highway; and having no front license plate. At 5:29 p.m. Jan. 9, Hale was arrested after a traffic stop on Ellicott Street Road in the Town of Pavilion. It is allged that Hale drove a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and while his driver's license was revoked. He was jailed without bail after arraignment in Pavilion Town Court and is due in Genesee County Court on Feb. 8. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Alejandro, assisted by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.

Mark L. Farley, 52, of Harvester Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: unlawful imprisonment; criminal obstruction of breathing; and criminal contempt in the first degree. He was arrested after a domestic incident at noon Dec. 31 on Harvester Avenue, arraigned in Batavia City Court, then put in Genesee County Jail with bail set at $1,000 cash or $2,500 bond or $5,000 partially secured bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

David N. Hanna, 44, no permanent address, Batavia, is charged with obstructing a government official and failure to obey a police officer. On Jan. 6 at about 2 a.m., Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis noticed a vehicle in the area of Jackson and Center streets driven by a person allegedly exhibiting suspicious behavior. After some time, McGinnis approached the driver to investigate the possiblity of intoxication. Hanna reportedly immediately attempted to flee in his vehicle from the officer, but was stopped short of doing so when other officers arrived on scene. "Hanna was highly uncooperative with officers and refused to get out of his vehicle." Hanna was arrested, arraigned in Batavia City Court, then released on his own recognizance. He is due back in city court on Feb. 16. McGinnis was assisted by Officer Arick Perkins in the case.

John A. Cabrera, 53, of Mill Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass and harassment. Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Cabrera on Jan. 6 after the defendant allegedly pushed a person during an argument at 4:21 p.m. that day at a rooming house on Mill Street in Batavia. Cabrera was arrainged in Batavia City Court then released on his own recognizance. He is due back in city clurt on Feb. 25. Post was assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Linda A. Styer, 34, of Clay Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. She was arrested on Jan. 5 after she allegedly pushed a shopping cart into another person after an argument at 4:58 p.m. at a business on East Main Street in Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket for Feb. 23 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson.

Kyle A. Scheuerlein, 28, of Overlook Drive, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested on Jan. 1 at a lower apartment on Washington Avenue in the City of Batavia. It is alleged that on Dec. 18 he spit on a person during an argument at 10:55 p.m. He was processed, arraigned in Batavia City Court, released on his own recognizance but held held on charges relating to a separate incident. He is due back in court on Feb. 4. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Samuel Freeman.

Kyle A. Scheuerlein, 28, of Overlook Drive, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree burglary. He was arrested on Jan. 1 at a lower apartment on Washington Avenue in the City of Batavia. It is alleged that on Dec. 19 at 12:25 a.m. that he was observed at the residence of a person who has a stay away order of protection. The officers were investigating another incident at the time. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail on $7,000 cash bail or $15,000 bond or $25,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court Feb. 4. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Samuel Freeman.

Jason William Whitehead, 23, of Shady Lane, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arrested on Dec. 31 after an incident that occurred at 2:42 p.n. Dec. 30 on East Main Street in Batavia. It is alleged that Whitehead damaged another person's vehicle during an argument. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 16. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Samuel Freeman.

Randy K. Wilmet, 44, of Bank Street, Batavia, was arrested Jan. 1 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court for allegedly failing to appear in court Nov. 10 on a charge(s) from a previous arrest (unspecified). He was put in jail after arraignment and bail set at $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond or $20,000 partially secured bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Cassandra M. D'arconte, 22, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. She was arrested after the investigation of a violation of an order of protection that occurred at 2:14 a.m. on Dec. 31 on North Street in the City of Batavia. She was issued at appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson.

Justin Thomas Stimson, 33, Hartshorn Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. On Jan. 8, after an investigation into the alleged fraudulent placement of several firearms on a pistol permit, Stimson was arrested. The incident allegedly occurred on Main Street in Batavia on June 22. Stimson was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in city court March 4. The case was handled by Genesee ounty Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Forsyth.

Nicole Lee Cramer, 31, of Albany Street, Buffalo, is charged with petit larceny. At 10:02 a.m. on Jan. 6, Cramer was arrested on a warrant out of Town of Batavia Court for an incident reported at April 16 on Clinton Street in Batavia. She was taken to jail then arraigned in Genesee County Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Cummings.

David Paul Haka, 57, of Bowerman Avenue, Scottsville, is charged with petit larceny. Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Haka on a warrant out of Batavia City Court for an incident reported at 2:21 p.m. Sept. 28 on East Main Street in Batavia. Haka was arraigned in Batavia City Court then released on his own recognizance. He is due bak in city court Feb. 24.

Frank James Morrocco, 64, of Grant Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested Jan. 4 on a warrant out of Batavia City Court. It is alleged that on March 14 that Morrocco stole merchandise from a business on West Main Street in the city of Batavia. He was arraigned in city court then released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due back in court on Feb. 25. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.