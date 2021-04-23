Law and Order: Alden man accused of DWI, Batavia woman accused of possessing controlled substances

Paul K. Kellner Jr., 53, of Wescott Avenue, Alden, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more; moving from lane unsafely; speed not reasonable and prudent; and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Kellner was arrested after a motor-vehicle collision at 9:59 p.m. April 21 on Genesee Street in Darien. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Darien Court on June 1. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Tower, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Rosemary Renee Waters, 35, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. Waters was arrested at 1:39 a.m. today, April 23, following a traffic stop for an alleged traffic violation on Vine Street in Batavia. During the investigation it was allegedly found that Waters was operating the vehicle while her driver's license was suspended. She is accused of having four different types of controlled substances in her possession at the time. She issued appearance tickets, then released from custody. She is due in Batavia City Court on May 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.