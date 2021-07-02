Law and Order: Alexander Road man accused of strangling two victims, jailed without bail

Kaleb James Bobzien, 23, of Alexander Road, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree strangulation; two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing; and endangering the welfare of a child under age 17. Bobzien was arrested at 8 p.m. June 24 on Alexander Road in Batavia after an incident in which he allegedly obstructed the breathing of two victims, including one juvenile. During an altercation with the two victms, Bobzien is alleged to have placed a blanket over the face of one victim while choking the second victim with his arm. One victim reported an injury to her neck as a result of the choking. Following an investigation, Bobzien was arrested and put in Genesee County Jail with no bail. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Deputy Jacob Gauthier, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.

David Thomas Gay, 40, of Ellicott Street, Batavia is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- first offense; unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration; resisting arrest; and speeding -- exceeding 55 mph; and refusal to take a breath test. On June 30 at 8:36 p.m., Gay was arrested on Byron Road in Stafford after Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush tried to stop Gay's vehicle on Route 33 for allegedly violating NYS vehicle and traffic law. Gay eventually stopped a few miles away on Byron Road. It is alleged that Gay was intoxicated and that he resisted arrest. Gay was transported to GC Jail, where he allegedly fought with officers. He was released with appearance tickets and is due in Stafford Town Court on July 9. Quackenbush was assisted by Deputy Jacob Gauthier in this case.