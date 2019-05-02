Law and Order: Alexander Town Clerk charged with two NYS Election Law violations

Lisa Lynn Lyons, 42, of Alexander Road, Attica, is charged with two counts of misconduct in relation to petitions, a violation of NYS Election Law (ELN 17-122, #6). It is alleged that the defendant subscribed as a witness to a petition on April 1 for the designation of herself as the Republican candidate for the upcoming Town Clerk of Alexander position. It is alleged that she did not witness all signatures of the filed petition, thereby making a false statement or false affidavit. Lyons, who is the incumbent Town of Alexander Clerk and Tax Collector (her term expires Dec. 31), was issued an appearance ticket for the charges and is due in Batavia City Court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. James Diehl.

Devin A. Hill, 18, of Rochester, is the alleged driver a pickup truck that was seen leaving the Batavia Cycle Center, located at 4988 E. Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia, hauling a trailer at 2:15 a.m. this morning (May 2). His passenger was Angel I. Carrasquillo, 43, of Rochester, who was later located walking in the area of Route 33 and Warner Road. The men were arrested after the Genesee County Sheriff's deputies were called to a suspicious condition at the cycle center. The pickup truck and trailer were stopped a short time later on Route 33 in the area of Coward Road after a call by deputies. Two go-karts and one three-wheeler were on the trailer being towed and they were determined to be stolen from Batavia Cycle Center. Both men are charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree burglary, and fourth degree criminal mischief. Following their arraignments in Town of Batavia Court, Hill was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail and Carrasquillo was jailed without bail. The case is being investigated by GC Sheriff's Deputy Mullen, Deputy Andre, Sgt. Biaocco, Sgt. Sanfratello, Investigator Parker and Investigator Minuto. Also assisting were members of the Batavia PD, NYSP, and Environmental Conservation Officer Fay Fuerch.

Jacob John Sponaugle, 20, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with: introduction of prison contraband into prison in the frist degree; fourth-degree criminal facilitation; fifth-degree conspiracy; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. It is alleged that Sponaugle conspired with others to smuggle contraband items into the jail. Following an investigation of contraband smuggling in the GC Jail on Jan. 19, Sponaugle was arrested on April 30. After arraignment in Batavia City Court, the defendant was jailed on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. He was due back in city court May 1. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Mark Daniel Caufield, 25, of Fisher Road, Rochester, is charged with: criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree -- more than 25 grams; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree; operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs -- first offense; and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in the second degree. At 4:07 p.m. on April 21, Caufield was arrested on Clinton Street Road in Batavia following a traffic offense complaint. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and is due there again on May 20. He was jailed on $2,500 cash or bond. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan, assisted by Deputy Travis DeMuth.