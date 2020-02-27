Law and Order: Alexander woman accused of striking man in face in front of kids

Deanna Lynn Yox, 34, of Broadway Road, Alexander, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. At 9:27 p.m. on Feb. 25, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Broadway Road in the Town of Alexander for a physical altercation between a male and female. Following an investigation, Yox was arrested. She allegedly became involved in an altercation with an adult male and struck him multiple times in the face while in front of two children. Yox was issued appearance tickets and is due in Alexander Town Court at 4 p.m. on March 10. The case was handled by deputies Erik Andre and Brock Cummins.

Michael R. Lanze, 30, of Hutchins St., Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. Lanze was arrested at 10:29 p.m. on Feb. 10. It is alleged Lanze punched another person in the head during a domestic dispute, while in the presence of two children. Lanze was arraigned in Batavia City Court on Feb. 11 and released. He is due back in court today (Feb. 27). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Wesley Rissinger.

Shannon M. Armstead, 26, of Bloomingdale Road, Akron, is charged with: second-degree criminal mischief; petit larceny, thrid-degree criminal tampering; and second-degree harassment. On Feb. 24, Armstead was arrested on a Batavia City Court warrant after being located by NYS Police. The warrant stems from an investigation into a disturbance at an address in the 4000 block of West Main Street Road in Batavia on Oct. 1. Armstead is accused of throwing paint on the victim's car. Following arraignment in city court, Armstead was released on recognizance and is due in city court on March 12. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins.

Raymond C. Cook, 49, of Pleasant Street, Le Roy, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more -- with a prior conviction within the last 10 years; driving while intoxicated -- with a prior conviction with the last 10 years; failure to keep right on a two-lane road; failure to return license plates/registration after revocation; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor in the second degree -- with drugs/alcohol involved. Cook was arrested on Main Street in Batavia at 1:14 a.m. on Feb. 13. Batavia Police officers Austin Hedges and Nicole McGinnis conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle Cook was driving and allegedly determined he was intoxicated. Cook was arrested, then released with an appearance ticket for March 4 in Batavia City Court.

Heather K. MacPherson, 30, of Gully Road, Le Roy, is charged with driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent or more, and DWI. MacPherson was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Feb. 23 on Jackson Street in Batavia after she was allegedly found sleeping behind the wheel of her vehicle in the parking lot of a local vehicle. She was issued tickets returnable to Batavia City Court on March 4. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Eric K. Ricks, 41, of Ellicott Street Road, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Feb. 17 on Thomas Avenue in Batavia. Ricks was transported to Batavia Police headquarters and processed. He was then arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance He is due back in city court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Dan. M. Carter, 58, of Leopard Street, Rochester, is charged with identity theft. Carter was arrested on Feb. 24 after a disturbance complaint on West Main Street in Batavia. He is accused of identity theft stemming from an incident at 3:59 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2017 in the 100 block of Walnut Street in the City of Batavia. Following his arraignment in Batavia City Court on Monday, he was released on his own recognizance and was due back in court today (Feb. 27). The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Wesley Rissinger.

Adam D. Altobelli, 39, of Schell Place, Rochester, is charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. At 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 22, Altobelli was arrested after he allegedly stole a Red Bull energy beverage from the Dollar General store on East Main Street in Batavia. He was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest. He was issued appearance tickets for Batavia City Court and is due there March 3. The case was handled by Batavia Police OfficerJoshia Girven, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Jeremy M. Fairbanks, 42, of Jackson Street, Batavia, is charged with failure to comply with a court-ordered program. He was arrested and arraigned in Batavia City Court at 11:55 on Jan. 30 on a bench warrant. It was issued after he allegedly failed to comply with a court-ordered program on Jan. 22. He was released on an appearance ticket for city court Jan. 31 and was placed under supervision of Genesee Justice. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Alec Roberts, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Devon A. Wright, 18, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree. Wright was arrested at 5:34 p.m. Feb. 12 on Law Street in Batavia after a traffic stop. Wright was released on an appearance ticket for Feb. 25 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.