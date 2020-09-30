Law and Order: Alexander woman banned from all Tops markets after her arrest for shoplifting

Leah E. McCabe, 41, of Alexander, (no address provided) was arrested following a shoplifting complaint at Tops Friendly Markets in the Town of Warsaw. McCabe was allegedly captured on in store video on Sept. 22 pushing out a shopping cart full of merchandise without purchasing the items or making any attempt to do so. The value of the merchandise was $338.78. On Sept. 28, McCabe was located at her residence in the Town of Alexander where she was arrested for petit larceny. McCabe then drove herself to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office for processing. McCabe was issued a trespass notice banning her from all Tops Friendly Markets locations, and McCabe was issued an appearance ticket scheduling her to answer the charge in the Town of Warsaw Court on Oct. 5. The case was handled by Wyoming County Sheriff's Sgt. Colin Reagan.

Brian Thomas Resch, 32, of Buffalo Road, Bergen, is charged with second-degree criminal trespass. At 12:32 a.m. on Sept. 30, Resch was arrested after allegedly entering a residence on South Lake Avenue in Bergen without permission. Resch was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Bergen Town Court Oct. 14. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.