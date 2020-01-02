Law and Order: Alexander woman charged with menacing after road rage incident on Oak Street, Batavia

Lisa Marie Fox, 48, of Broadway Road, Alexander, is charged with third-degree menacing. Fox was arrested at 12:08 p.m. on Dec. 24 on Oak Street in Batavia following a road rage incident. It is alleged that she "displayed an object in a way to appear as to have a knife while engaged in a verbal dispute with another person." The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

James F. Perry, 34, of Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Perry was arrested after a domestic incident. It is alleged that he damaged the front door to a female's apartment at 8:48 p.m. on Dec. 27 on State Street in Batavia "in full violation of an order of protection." Perry was located walking on Washington Avenue. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 14. The case was handled by Batavia PoliceOfficer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.

Randy K. Wilmet, 43, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful imprisonment. He was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Dec. 26 on Bank Street after allegedly preventing a person from leaving their residence. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court then released on his own recognizance. He is due back in city court on Jan. 16. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Victor Trejo, 32, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; speed not reasonable and prudent; and DWI with a BAC of .18 percent or higher. At 3:07 a.m. on Dec. 19, Trejo was arrested following a property damage accident on Ellicott Street Road in Pavilion. He was given appearance tickets and is due in Pavilion Town Court on Jan. 14. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jared Swimline, assisted by Deputy Jenna Ferrando.

Lillian A. Doll, 25, of Buffalo (no address provided), is charged with: driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI -- first offense; and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Doll was arrested at 12:23 a.m. on Dec. 29 after an investigation on Alleghany Road in Pembroke after the vehicle she was driving ran out of fuel. She is issued an appearance ticket and is due in Pembroke Town Court on Jan. 16. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Heberlein.

Karen E. Scott, 51, of Thurston Road, Rochester, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree and speeding. At 2:48 a.m. on Dec. 29, Scott was allegedly observed driving in excess of the posted 30 mph speed limit on Main Street in Batavia. A traffic stop was conducted and it was determined that Scott possessed a revoked non-driver ID, with 10 or more scoffs on 10 or more dates. She was issed an appearance ticket and released on her own recognizance. She is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 15. The case was handled by Batavia City Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

Shawn Philip Stevens, 42, of York Road, Le Roy, is charged with disobeying a mandate. At 2:53 a.m. on Dec. 23, Stevens was arrested after the investigation of a suspicious condition. He allegedly violated a court order of protection. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Elba Town Court on Jan. 22. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jared Swimline, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Thomas James Leonard, 36, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: falsifying business records in the first degree; petit larceny; and sixth-degree conspiracy. He was arrested at 5:08 p.m on Dec. 30 following a larceny complaint at Walmart in Batavia. Leonard was processed at the Genesee County Jail and issued an appearance ticket and is due on Town of Batavia Court on Jan. 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Joshua Brabon. While being processed at the jail, Leonard allegedly introduced contraband at the facility. He is therefore also charged with promoting prison contraband in the second degree. He is due in Batavia City Court to answer that charged on Jan. 7. Deputies Krsemien and Brabon handled that case, too.

Michelle Lynne May, 45, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny. On Dec. 30, following a larceny complaint at Walmart in Batavia, May was arrested at 4:57 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Batavia Court on Jan. 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.