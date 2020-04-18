Law and Order: Alleged -- fights, assaults, menacing, domestic violence, disorderly conduct

Joseph D. Harlan, 48, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree assault. Harlan was arrested at 7:15 p.m. April 4 on Wood Street after an incident where he allegedly struck another person during an altercation. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in city court May 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

O.V. Murphy, 61, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree burglary; attempted assault in the second degree; menacing in the second degree; and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. The defendant was arrested at 9:35 p.m. on April 10 after an investigation into an incident that occurred in a residence on Highland Park. Murphy allegedly entered another person's room and threatened a person with a knife. Murphy was arraigned via Skype at Batavia City Court and put in jail. He is due to make a court appearance on May 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Jordan McGinnis.

O.V. Murphy, 61, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt. At 3:24 a.m. on April 12, Murphy was arrested for allegedly violating two stay away orders of protection following a complaint at a residence on Highland Park. The defendant was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on June 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Michael L. Williams, 40, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt. Williams was arrested at midnight April 7 at an apartment on State Street. His arrest followed a domestic violence investigation. He was released on an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and is due there May 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson.

Hezekiah Nathaniel Burch, 18, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, is charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. Burch was arrested at 4:52 p.m. on April 12 after an incident on State Street, Batavia, wherein he allegedly used a stun gun in an attempt to intimidate another person. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on May 19. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Christopher P. Thomas, 38, of Deliinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. He was arrested at 4:52 p.m. on April 12 on State Street, Batavia, after an incident wherein Batavia Police allege they observed him engaged in a physical fight. Thomas was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and is due there May 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.