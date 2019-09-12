Law and Order: Arcade man accused of causing hubbub at hospital, possessing drugs

Darel D. Tingue, 29, of Main Street, Arcade, is charged with: trespass; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Tingue was arrested on Sept. 10 after allegedly causing a disturbance at UMMC. He was asked to leave and not return, but he allegedly did return and was arrested at 10:01 a.m. for trespass. He was found at the time to allegedly possess a controlled substance and cocaine. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Darryle Streeter.

David Allen Bogue, 52, of Maple Street, Basom, is charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right. Bogue was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Sept. 10 on Lewiston Road in Batavia after the investigation of a one-car accident. He was issued an appearance ticket for Oct. 24 in Batavia Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Jason R. Anderson, 38, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree -- with a previous conviction. Anderson was arrested following a Probation residence check at 12:09 p.m. Sept. 7 at his apartment on South Main Street. He was issued an appearance ticket and was due in Batavia City Court Sept. 10. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens.

Nicole Lee Woodruff, 39, of South Academy Street, Medina, is charged with petit larceny. At 5:54 p.m. on Sept. 11, Woodruff was arrested for allegedly stealing property from Sally Beauty Supply in the Towne Center at Batavia on Veterans Memorial Drive. She was released on an appearance ticket for Sept. 26 in Batavia Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy Eric Meyer.

Keriann Barbaritz, 40, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. At 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 10, Batavia police were requested for a shoplifting incident at a business on West Main Street in the city. Barbaritz was arrested, processed at the scene and released on an appearance ticket. She is due in Batavia City Court on Sept. 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Rae Charlene Cook, 30, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested as a result of an arrest warrant issued by Batavia City Court for this alleged incident which occurred at 3:57 p.m. Aug. 26 on East Main Street in Batavia. She was arraigned in city court on Sept. 11 and jailed in lieu of $250. She was due back in court this morning (Sept. 12). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Peter Post.