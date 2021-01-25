Law and Order: Avon man accused of stealing $10K from Batavia employer

Stephen Hegel, 60, of High Street, Avon, (inset photo left) is charged with third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny. He was arrested and arraigned in Batavia City Court Jan. 19. It is alleged that he stole more than $10,000 in cash in three different incidents from his employer at the time, Turnbull Heating & Air Conditioning. He was put in Genesee County Jail (bail, if any, unspecified) and is due back in Batavia City Court on Feb. 23. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Maurice G. Leach, 44, of West Main Street, Batavia, (inset photo right) is charged with: burglary -- of a dwelling, causing injury; criminal mischief -- intentionally damaging property; third-degree criminal mischief -- damage to another person's property with a value greater than $250; second-degree harassment -- with physical contact; third-degree assault -- intentionally causing physical injury. Batavia police responded to a dwelling on West Main Street in the city at 3:25 a.m. Jan. 16 where it was reported that Leach punched and broke a window screen, entered the dwelling without permission, and allegedly assaulted a victim. After an investigation, he was arrested and it is alleged that he resisted the arrested. He was arraigned virutally in Batavia City Court and put in jail without bail. He is due back in court Feb. 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Austin Hedges.

Kristen E. Sekuterski, 34, of Orleans Avenue, Batavia, (inset photo left) is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) with intent to sell. She was arrested by Batavia police after an investigation with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security, NYS Police, and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Sekuterski was arraigned virtually in Batavia City Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due to return to city court on March 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

Thomas James Leonard, 37, of Harvester Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell and criminal sale of a narcotic drug. On Jan. 20, Leonard was arrested on a warrant. Due to bail reform, he was released under supervision of Genesee Justice and was due in Batavia City Court on March 23. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.

Alphonso R. Daniels III, 27, of Oneida St., Rochester, is charged with: owning / harboring an unlicensed dog; having dangerous dogs -- Bite causing serious physical injury; and dog running at large. Daniels was arrested on Jan. 17 after a traffic stop was conducted for an alleged traffic violation on Oak Street. He was found to have an arrest warrant out of Batavia Police Department stemming from at incident in the 500 block of East Main Street in Batavia at 9:39 p.m. Feb. 13. He was released with an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and is due there Feb. 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer John Gombos.

Michael John Tobias, 30, of Maple Road, Alabama, is charged with driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent, DWI, and moving from lane unsafely. He was arrested after an investigation of a motor-vehicle accident that occurred at 11:42 p.m. Jan. 23 on Judge Road in Alabama. He was rleased on appearance tickets and is due in Alabama Town Court Feb. 23. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack, assisted by Deputy Micholas Chamoun.

Daniel John Wolfe, 47, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree burglary and and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt. At 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 19, Wolfe was arrested on the charges. They stem from an incident Nov. 13 on Bank Street in Batavia. He is accused of violating an order of protection by entering the dwelling of a protected person at 4:25 p.m. that day. Wolfe was processed then taken to jail and arraigned in Batavia City Court and ordered held without bail. He is due back in city court on March 4. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.

Michael A. Sweet, 34, of Bumbacker Road, Gainsville, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. It is alleged that he took a vehicle and drove it without the owner's consent at 3 p.m. Jan. 5 on Walnut Street in Batavia and then failed to return it. He was taken to Batavia Police Department for processing and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to Batavia City Court on April 6. The case was handled by Batavoia Police Officer Peter Flanagan.

Tevin A. Lise, 30, of North Park Street, Clyde, and Maurice D. Bishop, no age or address provided, are charged with unlawful possession or marijuana in the second degree. Additionally, Lise is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree. They were arrested at 7:44 p.m. Jan. 12 on Ross Street in Batavia after a traffic stop. They were issued appearance tickets and are due in Batavia City Court on March 3. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Janell M. Sauer, 45, of Gorski Street, Buffalo, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested following an incident at 1:32 p.m. Jan. 16 on West Main Street in Batavia. It is alleged she shoplifted from a business. she was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on April 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Girvin Joshua.

Jason A. Mcfollins, 43, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, was arrested on a bench warrant issued for failure to appear in court on June 25 (reason unspecified) after turning himself in at Batavia Police Headquarters. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 27. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.