Law and Order: Bank Street man accused of stabbing person during domestic dispute

Brodes J. Gibson, 59, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Gibson was arrested on an unrelated incident by Medina PD and later turned over to Batavia PD on a City of Batavia Court arrest warrant. The local charges stem from a domestic incident at 3 a.m. Oct. 20 at a lower apartment on Bank Street in the city. Gibson allegedly stabbed a person with a knife. Following arraignment, he was jailed without bail. He was due back in court on Dec. 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Christopher A. Sewar, 34, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested Dec. 19 after an investigation into an incident at 3:38 p.m. Dec.19 at an upper apartment on Maple Street in Batavia. It is alleged that he violated a court order and burglarized a residence. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail. Bail status not provided. He is due back in court on Jan. 25. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Wesley Rissinger.

Aaron Michael Hatt, 24, of Broadway Road, Alexander, is charged with: operating a motor vehile while impaired by drugs; driving while impaired by a combination of drugs and alcohol; aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; vehicle at a standstill on a public highway. Hatt was arrested at 9:22 a.m. on Dec. 24 on Old Creek Road in Alexander after an investigation of a vehicle parked in the roadway with a male slumped over the wheel. He was issued tickets and is due in Alexander Town Court on Feb. 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob, assisted by Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Jason W. Wolf, 44, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with: insufficient turn signal; consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle; refusal to take a breath test; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree; and unlicensed operator. Wolf was arrested at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 on Elm Street in Batavia. The arrest was made after a complaint about an allegedly intoxicated driver on East Main Street. The vehicle was located and a traffic violation was allegedly observed. Wolf was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail. Bail status not provided. He was due to return to city court on Dec. 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Wesley Rissinger.