Law and Order: Bank Street woman accused of letting people sell crack out of her apartment

Marya B. Cole, 36, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal nuisance. She was arrested on Oct. 23 after allegedly allowing people to sell crack cocaine out of her apartment between Sept. 9 and Sept. 28 in the City of Batavia. Cole was issued an appearance ticket and released. Cole is due in Batavia City Court at 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Lizbet D. Cramer, 42, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with failure to exercise control of a minor. Cramer was arrested Sept. 9 after an investigation that alleges she allows a child to violate curfew and fails to abide by probation stipulations. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 12. The case was handled by Batavia Police Sgt. Christopher Camp.

Aaron W. Clark, 30, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arrested at 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 28 on Oak Street in Batavia after allegedly punching and damaging a wall at a residence. Clark was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Bobby Lee Mobley, 34, no address provided, is charged with: obstruction of governmental administration; criminal possession of a controlled substance; and criminal contempt. Mobley was arrested at 11:54 p.m. on Oct. 27 on Maple Street in Batavia following a domestic incident. Mobley was arraigned in Batavia City Court on Oct. 28 and jailed in lieu of $5,000 cash or bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.

Aaron M. Hatt, 23, of Broadway Road, Alexander, is charged with third-degree criminal trespass. Hatt was arrested on Oct. 19 after allegedly entering and remaining on private property without permission to do so at 9:07 a.m. that day on Howard Street in Batavia. He was processed at the scene and released with an appearance ticket for Oct. 29 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.

Ridge A. Bono, 28, of Ross Street, Batavia, is charged with trespass. Bono was arrested on Oct. 21 following a trespass complaint alleging he went on property on North Street in Batavia at 4 p.m. on Oct. 20 that he had previously been banned from. Bono received an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Jason Ivison.