Law and Order: Basom woman accused of driving with a BAC of .18 percent or more and possessing cocaine

Daphne Sundown, of Basom, was arrested on Nov. 24 and charged with aggravated DWI -- with a BAC of .18 percent or greater, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle accident on Greiner Road at the intersection of Goodrich Road in Clarence. Investigation revealed that she rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at the light. Sundown subsequently allegedly failed field sobriety tests. During a search a small amount of cocaine was found on Sundown and in the vehicle. She was released with a return court date in Clarence.

Isaiah P. Petty, 21, of Van Schoick Avenue, Albany, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and drinking alcohol in the motor vehicle on a highway. Petty was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 on Main Street in Batavia following a traffic stop. Petty was issued an appearance ticket and is due in City of Batavia Court on Dec. 18. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon.