Law and Order: Batavia man accused of burglary, fleeing scene in vehicle while intoxicated

Brendan David Curry, 38, of Batavia Elba Townline Road, Batavia, is charged with: DWI with a previous conviction within the last 10 years; refusal to take a breath test; operator leaving the scene of a property damage accident; moving from lane unsafely; and second-degree burglary -- illegal entry of a dwelling. Batavia police were called to an address on Ellicott Street for a burglary in progress at 12:08 a.m. on Oct. 24. They were advised that Curry had fled the scene in a vehicle and had also struck a guard rail. NYS Police located Curry and his vehicle at the intersection of Webster Avenue and Howard Street. Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis interviewed Curry and allegedly found him to be intoxicated and he was arrested. Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot investigated the burglary and arrested him on the charge of second-degree burglary. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond for the DWI; he was released on his own recognizance on the burglary charge. He was to return to city court the same day, Oct. 24. Batavia Police officers McGinnis and DeGroot handled this case.

A 17-year-old who lives on Oak Street in Batavia is charged with second-degree harassment -- physical contact. The defendant was arrested following a report that the defendant punched and pushed a juvenile near Dwyer Stadium at 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 17. The defendant was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 13. Then on Oct. 28, the same teenager and a codefendant, no age given, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and fighting in public. They allegedly entered the scene of a car accident at 2:13 p.m. on Oct. 28 on West Main Street, Batavia, while it was actively being investigated by police and engaged in a violent public fight. Neither defendant was connected to the accident in any way. They were processed and released on appearance tickets and are due in city court on Nov. 13. Both cases were handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Lindsay JR Goins Jr., 62, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment -- physical contact. He was arrested Oct. 24 for an incident that occurred at 4:46 p.m. on Oct. 23 on State Street during which he allegedly had physical contact with another person. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kyle Krtanik, assisted by Officer Catherine Mucha.

Annie G. Stanley, 65, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment -- physical contact. She was arrested Oct. 24 for an incident that occurred at 4:46 p.m. on Oct. 23 on State Street during which she allegedly had physical contact with another person. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kyle Krtanik, assisted by Officer Catherine Mucha.

Raymond Charles Cook, 48, of Jackson Street, Batavia, is charged with: DWI -- first offense; operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator; failure to use designated lane; and driving left of pavement markings. At 12:41 a.m. while on patrol, Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis observed a vehicle traveling westbound on Main Street in Batavia committing numerous traffic infractions. After a roadside investigation, Cook was arrested. He was release on appearance tickets and is due in city court on Oct. 31. Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay assisted Officer McGinnis with the case.

Jordan Edenholm, 30, of Gabbey Road, Pembroke, is charged with: driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI; speeding; and making an improper left turn. He was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 63 in Batavia at 11:35 p.m. on Oct. 27. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Brandon Michael Burgess, 31, of Maltby Road, Oakfield, is charged with: DWI; DWI with a BAC of .08 percent or more; inadequate exhaust; and following too closely. Following a traffic stop on Lewiston Road in Batavia at 8 p.m. on Oct. 26, Burgess was arrested on these charges. He is due in Town of Batavia Court on Nov. 15. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Meyer, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Kimberly A. Showler, 53, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested after it was discovered she was allegedly shoplifting at Tops Friendly Market in Batavia at 4:35 p.m. on Oct. 22. She is due in city court on Oct. 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Thomas Allan Torrens Jr., 23, of Overlook Drive, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding. On Oct. 28 following a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m. on Main Street Road in Batavia, Torrens was arrrested on these charges. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Batavia Court on Nov. 12. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Brandon C. Smart, 41, of North Pembroke Road, Batavia, was arrested Oct. 26 on a Batavia City Court warrant for failure to appear on unnecessary noise charges he incurred on March 21 on Central Avenue in Batavia. The case was handled by Batavia Police Offier Stephen Quider, assisted by Jason Davis.