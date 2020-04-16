Law and Order: Batavia man accused of impaired driving and possessing a 'blackjack' weapon

Clayton R. Baylor, 23, of Batavia (no address provided), is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. He was arrested after a traffic stop on Route 19 in the Town of Middlebury April 11. Baylor was driving a vehicle which had fled the scene of an attempted burglary in the Village of Warsaw. Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputies stopped it and allegedly found Baylor in possession of a "blackjack" weapon. He also allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety testing. Baylor was processed at the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, then turned over to the Warsaw Police Department.

Mark Allen Knickerbocker, 22, West Main Street, Byron, is charged with petit larceny. At 6:48 p.m. on April 15, Knickerbocker was arrested at the Crosby's gas station and convenience store on Clinton Street Road in Batavia. It is alleged that he stole a box of candy valued at $48. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on June 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Cummings.