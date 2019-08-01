Law and Order: Batavia man accused of impersonating cop, swearing publicly, being disorderly, resisting arrest

Paul Ralph Avino, 46, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with: disorderly conduct; obstruction; resisting arrest; criminal impersonation of police officer in the first degree; and obstruction of governmental administration. Following a complaint at Six Flags Darien Lake at 7:31 p.m. on July 31, Avino was arrested. He was allegedly swearing in a public place; and he allegedly resisted arrest and obstructed governmental administration. He is accused of possessing a police badge and he is not a police officer. Avino was released on an appearance ticket and he is due in Darien Town Court on Sept. 3 to answer the charges. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Morgan Ashlee Brown, 25, of Wyoming Road, Wyoming, is charged with third-degree assault. At 9:39 p.m. on July 31, Brown was arrested following the investigation of a domestic incident that occurred on July 25 on Ellicott Street Road in Pavilion. Brown was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Pavilion Town Court on Aug. 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon.

Brittany M. Smith, 27, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment -- making physical threats. She was arrested at 9:26 a.m. on July 29 after allegedly threatening to assault Department of Social Services case workers during a child house visit. She was released on an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court Aug. 6. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.

Penny B. Hargrave, 52, of Morrow Road, Pavilion, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; failure to keep right; moving from lane unsafely; leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident; and refusal to take a breath test. At 11:11 p.m. on July 30 on Ellicott Street Road, Pavilion, Hargrave was arrested, arraigned in Pavilion Town Court and directed to return to court on Aug. 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jenna Ferrando, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Duane K. Miller, 54, of Linwood Avenue, Warsaw, is charged with obstruction of governmental administration and illegal use of toxic vapors. Miller was arrested at 3:25 p.m. July 29 on West Main Street in Batavia. He was allegedly located huffing from an aersol can and refused commands to stop the behavior while being taken into custody. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of unspecified bail. He was due to return to court today (Aug. 1). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Kyle L. Humphres, 33, of Rockefeller Road, Phelps, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. On July 31 he responded to Batavia Police Department and turned himself in on a warrant stemming from an unspecified incident on Willow Street in Batavia on Feb. 22. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due back in city court on Aug. 22. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Christian Saez, 30, of Copeland Street, Rochester, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested at 11:46 a.m. on July 12 after allegedly attempting to steal seafood from a grocery store. He was issued an appearance ticket for July 30 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post.

Hector M. Arroyo, 44, of Mustang Circle, Geneseo, is charged with petit larceny. At 6:36 p.m. on July 29, Arroyo was arrested on East Main Street in Batavia after allegedly shoplifting from a local business. He was jailed in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,500 bond. He was due to return to Batavia City Court on July 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Jenna Marie Lange, 36, of Mustang Circle, Geneseo, is charged with attempted petit larceny. Lange was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store on East Main Street Road in Batavia at 6:36 p.m. on July 29. She was issued an appearance ticket and was due in Batavia City Court on July 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Shawntoy L. Pryor, 33, of Stockbridge Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with trespass. The defendant was arrested after allegedly trespassing on private property at 11:50 a.m. on July 12 on East Main Street in Batavia. He responded to Batavia Police Department headquarters and was issued an appearance ticket for Aug. 20 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence.