Law and Order: Batavia man accused of lobbing lit bottle of flammable liquid on Osterhout Avenue

Charles J. Rodriguez Sr., 44, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with first-degree arson. His arrest on Feb. 2 stemmed from an incident at 6:25 p.m. Nov. 26 on Osterhout Avenue in the City of Batavia. It is alleged that Rodriguez lit a bottle of flammable liquid and threw it at the front window of a residence on that street, breaking the window. The bottle did not go into the residence but it did cause a fire. An uninvolved person was inside the residence at the time and Rodriguez allegedly knew the person was in there. There was minor damage to the residence but no one was injured. The defendant was arraigned virtually in Batavia City Court and is due there on Feb. 25. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Det. Eric Hill.

Phllip Mitchell Gambino, 25, of School Street, Batavia is charged with second-degree menacing. He was arrested on Jan. 27 after an investigation of a disturbance call at Walmart at 2:58 p.m. on Jan. 20. It is alleged he menaced another person with a knife during a verbal altercation in the store's parking lot. Gambino was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to be in Batavia Town Court on Feb. 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy Kevin Forsyth.

Patrick John Frawley, 58, of Breck Street, Rochester, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. At 10:07 p.m. on Jan. 30, Frawley was arrested at the Quality Inn & Suites on Park Road in Batavia for allegedly violating a stay away order of protection. He "was held at the Genesee County Jail for arraignment," which is set for Feb. 22. Bail, if any, was not specified. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier, assisted by Deputy Mathew Clor.

Cecilio Alonzo-Martinez, 33, of Burke Hill Road, Perry, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or higher, and driving while intoxicated. At 2:28 a.m. on Jan. 31, Alonzo-Martinez was arrested after an investigation of a vehicle stopped in the roadway on Route 19 in the Town of Bergen. He was released on an appearance ticket and was due in Bergen Town Court this afternoon (Feb. 3). The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Adrian Ramone Taylor, 42, of Upper Falls Boulevard, Rochester, is charged with third-degree criminal trespass. At 4:51 p.m. on Jan. 28, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to Walmart following a trespassing complaint. Following an investigation, Taylor was arrested after leaving the scene. It is alleged Taylor entered Walmart after its corporate office banned him from entering all store locations because of a previous incident involving him (unspecified). He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on Feb. 25. The case was handled by Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.