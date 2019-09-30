Law and Order: Batavia man accused of menacing police officer with a knife

Morgan L. Cox, 27, of Batavia (no address provided) (inset photo, left), is charged with: obstruction of governmental administration; menacing a police officer (with a knife), criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of marijuana. At 12:49 a.m. on Sept. 28, Cox was arrested on Central Avenue in Batavia by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post and Officer Arick Perkins. No other details provided. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond. He is due in city court this afternoon (Sept. 30).

Falan Janee Young, 27, of Ackerman Street, Rochester, is charged with: criminal possession of narcotic with intent to sell; criminal possession of a narcotic drug; unlawful possession of marijuana; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and having side wings/windows not transparent on her vehicle. She was arrested at 12:37 p.m. on Sept. 26 on Clinton Street Road in Stafford. She was the driver and sole occupant of a vehicle stopped on Route 33 in the Town of Stafford. During the traffic stop, it is alleged that Young was found to be driving while her privilege to do so was suspended. She was later allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine and marijuana. She was arraigned in Stafford Town Court and jailed in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. Young is due back in Stafford Town Court on Oct. 1. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen, assisted by Investigator Ronald Welker.

Shuvon Joanne Williams, 43, of Leopard Street, Rochester, is charged with second-degree harassment. Williams was arrested on Sept. 26 and arraigned at 10:30 a.m. in Batavia City Court following the investigation into a bomb threat made at 3:40 p.m. on April 23 at a medical offices on Bank Street in Batavia. The charge was worked out as part of a plea arrangement. The case was handled by Batavia Police Det. Eric Hill.

Ronald J. Murray, 25, of Wood St., Batavia, is charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was arrested Sept. 29 on a Batavia City Court warrant stemming from an incident on Aug. 7 on East Main Street Road in Batavia. Murray is accused of entering the dwelling of another person and stealing property. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond and is due in court again at a later date. The case was handled by Bataiva Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Derrick Roy Kio, 28, of Broadway Road, Darien, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Kio was arrested on Sept. 22 after an investigation into an alleged violation of an order of protection at a location of Bank Street in the City of Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on Oct. 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Rae C. Cook, 30, of Jackson Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Cook was arrested at 11:40 a.m. on Sept. 24 on East Main Street in Batavia, arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in city court on Oct. 10. The case was a handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Jordan McGinnis.

Kenneth R. Torrico, 31, of Westchester Boulevard, Tonawanda, is charged with: two counts of falsely reporting an incident; petit larceny; and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was located and arrested on warrants out of Batavia City Court for allegedly falsely reporting two incidents at two addresses on State Street, Batavia. The first was at 1:55 a.m. on June 10; the second was at 3:22 a.m. on June 11. In addition, he had a warrant for petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief. The latter two charges stem from an unspecified incident at 6:38 p.m. on June 7 on Ellicott Street in Batavia. Torrico was arraigned in city court Sept. 26 and is due back there Oct. 3. The cases were handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Dylan L. Bates, 25, of Townline Road, Byron, is charged with: driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI; leaving the scene of a property damage accident; and moving from lane unsafely. He was arrested at 12:23 a.m. on Sept. 29 after the investigation of a single-car accident in the Town of Byron. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Byron Town Court on Oct. 21. The case was handled by Genesee Coumty Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Brian E. Mack, 35, of Sumner Road, Darien, is accused of: driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI; operating a mobile phone while operating a motor vehicle; and moving from lane unsafely. At 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 29, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at 10537 Alleghany Road, Darien. They arrived on location to find an SUV in a ditch near the Darien Fire Department. They spoke with Mack and after an investigation, he was arrested on the charges, processed at the jail and released on appearance tickets. He is due on Darien Town Court on Oct. 8. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Young, assisted by Sgt. Ron Meides.

Walter H. Bennett, 29, of Van Aucker Street, Rochester, is charged with: aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; unlicensed operation; and unlawful possession of marijuana. Bennett was arrested at 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Oak Street in Batavia following a traffic stop. He was allegedly found to be driving with a suspended driver's license and in possession of marijuana. He was arrested and arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or bond. He is due back in court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Christopher Camp.

Jason A. Zajaczkowski, 23, of Royalton Center, Road, Middleport, is charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. He was arrested after a traffic stop investigation into a motor-vehicle accident that occurred at 6:16 p.m. on Sept. 21 on North Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 1. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Robert N. Tatarka, 71, of Union Street, Batavia, is charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol. He was arrested after an investigation into a traffic offense complaint where he allegedly drove his vehicle while impaired by alcohol at 7:41 p.m. on Sept. 25 on Union Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Jon N. Roblee, 44, of Summit Street, Batavia, is charged with obstructing governmental administration in the second degree. Roblee was arrested and arraigned Sept. 29 in Batavia City Court following a complaint about a disturbance at 9:15 p.m. Sept. 29 on Summit Street. He is due back in city court today, Sept. 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Ronald J. Murray, 25, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument. Murray was arrested today (Sept. 30) on Jackson Street after an arrest warrant was issued by Batavia City Court. During the arrest on the warrant, the current charge was added. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Daniel S. Kuczka, 75, of Walden Creek Drive, Batavia, is charged with trespassing. He was arrested on a warrant at 11:10 a.m. on Sept. 26 for a trespassing charged filed in Batavia City Court on Sept. 24 and for which he allegedly failed to appear to answer. He is due back in city court Oct. 3. The case was a handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Christopher P. Thomas, 35, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with owning/harboring an unlicensed dog. He was arrested at 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 28 on State Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on Oct. 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin.