Law and Order: Batavia man accused of punching medics in the face while being taken to a hospital

Michael S. Colombo, 39, of Batavia, is charged with second-degree assault on an officer/firefighter/EMT. On Sept. 1, Mercy medics were transporting Colombo to Wyoming County Community Hospital when he allegedly became combative in the ambulance. He is accused of punching both EMTs in the face with a closed fist, causing injuries. He was later taken into custody and allegedly found to have an active arrest warrant for two counts of second-degree assault by the Batavia Police Department and the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office. Colombo is accused of head butting a Batavia Police officer during the exchange of custody, but he did not injure the officer. Colombo was arraigned in Warsaw Town Court and put in Wyoming County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. He is due to return to Warsaw Town Court on Sept. 16. The case was handled by WC Deputy Nowack and Deputy Houghton.

Kishonti D. Williams, 27, of Batavia, was arrested at 8:58 a.m. on Sept. 9 following a traffic stop by Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies on Route 246 in the Town of Perry. Deputies stopped him after allegedly observing him attempting to pass another vehicle on the right side as it was heading northbound. He is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree. It is also alleged that he has 10 active suspensions on his driver's license. He is due in Town of Perry Court on Oct. 16. The case was handled by Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel J. Kemp.

Sophie McGowan Cegielski, 18, of Pine Street, Oakfield, is charged with petit larceny. At 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 12, Cegielski was arrested at Oakfield-Alabama Central School on Lewiston Road in Oakfield. She is accused of stealing property out of another student's bag during after-school hours on Sept. 11. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Oakfield Town Court on Sept. 23. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.