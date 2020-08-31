Law and Order: Batavia man accused of pushing a person while two children were present

Robert D. Woods, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree burglary. Wood was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Aug. 18 on Wood Street after he allegedly pushed another person and did so in the presence of two children. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court via Skype and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on Oct. 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.

David James Leroy, of Gabbey Road, Pembroke, is charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment. On Aug. 26, following a complaint of harassment, Leroy was arrested at 8:40 p.m. on Gabbey Road. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Pembroke Court on Oct. 7. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy is Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Joshua Brabon.

Brian Keith Dyer, 53, of North Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degress harassment. At 7:11 p.m on Aug. 25, Dyer was arrested after a domestic incident that occurred at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 13 on North Street. He allegedly shoved another person. Dyer was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.

Brian Keith Dyer, 53, of North Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degress harassment -- with physical contact. At 7:12 p.m on Aug. 25, Dyer was arrested after a domestic incident that occurred at 7:20 p.m. Aug. 13 on North Street. He allegedly subjected another person to unwanted physical contact. Dyer was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer John Gombos.

Maurice G. Leach, 44, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and failure to use sidewalk. At 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, Leach was arrested after an incident that occurred outside a residence on State Street. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan, assisted by Officer Joshua Girvin.

Jacqueline Raj Garrett, 41, of Park Road, Batavia, is charged with illegal use of toxic vapors. Garrett was arrested at 1:07 p.m. on Aug. 21 after she was allegedly found outside a business on West Main Street in Batavia huffing a can of compressed air used to dust electronics. Garrett is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 1. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Latiqua S. Jackson, 27, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Jackson was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Aug. 20 on an arrest warrant out of Batavia City Court. She was located at a residence on Highland Park while patrols were there on an unrelated matter. Jackson was arraigned in Batavia City Court via Skype then released on her own recognizance. She is due to return to court on Oct. 6. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.