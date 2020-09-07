Law and Order: Batavia man accused of rape, 2nd, and possessing sex performance by child

Justin T. Gladney, 31, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree rape and possessing a sexual performance by a child. Gladney was arrested in connection with an incident at noon, June 4, on Lehigh Avenue, Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court Sept. 1 and put in jail on $20,000 cash bond, $40,000 secured bond, or $80,000 partially secured bond. Gladney is due in city court at 11 a.m. on Oct. 1 to answer the charges. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

Rick Anthony Drury, 58, of Shady Lane, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal impersonation -- impersonation of a law enforcement officer. At about 7 p.m. on Sept. 3, Drury, in a separate incident on Shady Lane in Batavia, displayed a gold badge in his wallet to a deputy and allegedly stated that he was in law enforcement with the Department of Environmental Conservation. Further investigation found he is not a law enforcement officer with DEC now or ever. The badge he displayed was a gold New York Excelsior badge. He is due in Town of Batavia Court to answer the charge on Oct. 22. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier, assisted by Deputy David Moore.

Chad S. Williams, 49, of Infinity Lane, Rochester, is charged with a violation of the NYS Sex Offender Registry -- parole absconder. At 11:13 a.m. on Sept. 3, Williams was stopped at Exit 48 of the NYS Thruway interchange for an observed vehicle and traffic law violation. Following an investigation, Williams allegedly assumed the identity of another person in an attempt to conceal the suspension of the NYS driver's license. After his real identity was determined, he was allegedly found to be a parole absconder, wanted by the NYS Department of Correctional and Community Supervision (NYSDCCS). He was takend into custody and later transferred to NYSDCCS. More charges are pending. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Investigator Ronald Welker.

Lisa M. Fox, 49, of Ridge Road, Albion, is charged with second-degree harassment. She was arrested by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post following a domestic dispute at UMMC at 1:38 p.m. Aug. 28. It is alleged that she spit in a person's face. She was released with an appearance ticket and is due in Batatia City Court on Oct. 10. Sgt. Mitchell Cowen assisted Officer Post.

Joshua Paul Fields, 23, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with: Driving while intoxicated; aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle; refusal to take a breath test; and driving with an obstructed view. At 11:36 p.m. on Sept. 3, Fields was arrested on Wortendyke Road in the Town of Batavia after a hit-and-run accident that allegedly occurred in the City of Batavia. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Town of Batavia Court on Sept. 24. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Officer David Moore.

Paula G. Pierce, 28, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested on Sept. 1 after an investigation of a larceny reported at 9:40 p.m. Aug. 30 on Morse Place, Batavia. Pierce was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson.