Law and Order: Batavia man accused of stealing from Kohl's then fleeing with child on a pair of bicycles

Jason Ray Anderson, 39, of Batavia (no address provided), is charged with petit larceny, possession of burglar tools, and endangering the welfare of a child. Anderson was arrested on Nov. 7 after allegedly stealing items from Kohl's department store on Veterans Memorial Drive. He is accusing of fleeing the scene on a bicycle while having a 6-year-old child flee with him on a separate bicycle. He was issued a ticket to be in Batavia Town Court on Dec. 3. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Heberlein, assisted by Deputy Jacob Gauthier.

Shawn Philip Wolcott, 38, of South Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with second-degree menacing and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. On. Nov. 7 at 1:19 p.m. on South Main Street Road, Wolcott was arrested after allegedly possessing a curved knife blade and menacing a victim, causing fear of physical injury. He was held in Genesee County jail until his arraignment at 7 p.m. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jacob Gauthier.

Salvatore Paul Scarlata, 36, of Ladue Road, Sweden, is charged with disobeying a court mandate. He was arrested Nov. 5 on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal contempt. It is alleged that at 11:55 a.m. on Oct. 10 on Main Road in Stafford that Scarlata violated an order of protection. The defendant is accused of fleeing the scene before responding patrols arrived, and an arrest warrant was issued. He was arraigned then given a return date of Nov. 12 for Stafford Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.

Tyler John Griffin, 20, of Amherst, is charged with: driving while intoxicated, with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI -- first offense; moving from lane unsafely; and speed not reasonable and prudent. Griffin was arrested following a rollover acccident on East Road in the Town of Bethany at 12:06 a.m. on Nov. 7. Griffin was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Bethany Court on Nov. 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Heberlein, assisted by Deputy David Moore.

Lawrence Donnell Williams Sr., 60, of Ross Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a Class D felony. On Oct. 6, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office received a report of a counterfeit $100 bill at a store on Veterans Memorial Drive. Following an investigation, it is alleged that Williams knowingly presented the money as if it were real U.S. currency to pay for a transaction at the store at 12:12 p.m. on Oct. 4. He was arrested, arraigned virtually in Genesee County Cpourt, then released on his own recognizance. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Sheriff's Investigator Kevin Forsyth.

Katherine Jeanne Briggs, 41, of South Main Street, Batavia is charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and possession of switched license plates. At 12:49 p.m. on Nov. 6, a Genesee County Sheriff's patrol car equipped with a license plate reader received an alert of a stolen license plate. The status of the suspected stolen plate was allegedly confirmed through a registration check and the motor vehicle was stopped on Route 33 in the Town of Stafford. Briggs was identified as the operator of the vehicle. She was transported to Genesee County jail for processing and photographs and released with a ticket to appear in Stafford Town Court on Dec. 2. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Deputy Robert Henning.

Benjamin Gobe Evans IV, 32, of Federal Drive, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal trespass. At 4:35 p.m. on Nov. 6 on Federal Drive, Evans was arrested after allegedly going to a gas station where he is no longer allowed. He was released with a ticket to be in Batavia Town Court on Dec. 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Joey Aaron Evans, 30, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal trespass. At 4:35 p.m. on Nov. 6 on Park Road, Batavia, Evans was arrested after allegedly going to the Citgo gas station where he is no longer allowed. He was released with a ticket to be in Batavia Town Court on Dec. 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Chamoun, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.