Law and Order: Batavia man accused of stealing then inhaling can of compressed air from Walmart

Carlton Lynn Beardsley, 24, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny. On June 27, Beardsley was arrested following an investigation into an incident that occurred on June 14 at the Walmart in Batavia. He allegedly stole and inhaled an aerosol compressed air can used for cleaning electronics from Walmart, after already being banned from the store due to a previous incident. Following his arraignment in Batavia Town Court, he was jailed in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond. He is due to return to Batavia Town Court on July 27. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Sgt. Michael Lute.

John E. Daley, 63, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of second-degree harassment -- physical contact. Daley was arrested after an altercation at 1:48 p.m. on June 29 on Bank Street. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Stacey C. McCaffery, 36, of North Street Road, Le Roy, is charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and aggravated DWI. At 6:43 p.m. on June 30 McCaffery was arrested on the charges after allegedly operating her vehicle at a high rate of speed while being unable to maintain her lane on Route 5. She is due in Batavia City Court on July 10. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Colleen M. Hutchinson, 44, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic instrument. On July 2 and 6:19 a.m., Batavia PD was dispatched to the area of Hutchins Street for a female who was reportedly "shooting up." Patrols located Hutchinson and she allegedly possessed a hypodermic instrument and two glass "crack" pipes. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 16. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

James J. Preedom, 34, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with having a controlled substance not in its original container and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Preedom was arrested after an investigation into a disturbance complaint at 11:22 p.m. on July 1 on State Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket for July 23 in Batavia City Court then released. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.