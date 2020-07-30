Law and Order: Batavia man accused of threatening harm to person because of their 'race, color and nationality'

James William Cason, 64, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree aggravated harassment. At 11:42 a.m. on July 24, the Genesee County Dispatch Center received a report of a harassment at an address on West Main Street in the Town of Batavia. Following an investigation into the incident, Cason was arrested for allegedly threatening harm to another person because of a belief regarding their race, color and nationality. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court July 29 and an order of protection was issued for the victim. He was released and will be scheduled to appear in Town of Batavia Court at a later date. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Deputy Howard Wilson.

Jacob L. Hernandez, 25, of Lewis Place, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment -- physical contact and two counts of second-degree harassment -- following a person. Hernandez was arrested on July 24 on an arrest warrant out of Batavia City Court. He is accused of following a person and striking another at 8 p.m. June 21 on Lewis Place in Batavia. He is also accused of failing to comply with court-ordered programs. Hernandez was processed at Batavia Police headquarters and released with an appearance ticket for July 28 in city court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

Booker T. Ricks III, 48, of North Lyon Street, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Ricks was arrested after an incident on North Lyon Street at 7:47 p.m. July 18 where a child was allegedly left unsupervised and was found hanging out of a window at the residence. Ricks was released on an appearance ticket for Oct. 21 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Jose A. Rivera, 34, of Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree burglary. Rivera was arrested at 5:59 a.m. July 27 at an apartment on Swan Street in Batavia and allegedly being found in the presence of a protected person who had a stay away order of protection against him. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in Genesee County Jail on $2,000 cash bail, $4,000 bond, or $8,000 partially secured bond. He was due back in court that morning at 11 a.m. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Joshua Girvin.

Lyndsay T. Young, 37, of Ross Street, Batavia, is charged with attempted assault in the third degree. Young was arrested after an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred at 7:13 p.m. July 18 on MacArthur Drive, Batavia. Young was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Batavia City Court on Oct. 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson.

Amy A. Potrzebowski, 34, of Burke Drive, Batavia, is charged with: leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; driving while intoxicated -- two previous convictions within 10 years; and moving from lane unsafely. Potrzebowski was arrested at 9:39 p.m. July 17 on Richmond Avenue in Batavia following an investigation into a motor-vehicle accident. Potrzebowski was issued traffic tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 4. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Devon A. Wright, 18, of Batavia, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. on July 24 on two outstanding bench warrants out of Batavia City Court. One warrant was for failure to pay a fine in connection with his conviction on: second-degree harassment; fourth-degree grand larceny; endangering the welfare of a child; and attempted grand larceny in the fourth degree. The other warrant was for failure to appear in court to answer a charge of second-degree criminal contempt. Wright was observed traveling in a vehicle in the area of State Street by Batavia Police officers Hedges and Borchert, who are assigned to the area on a special Neighborhood Engagement Team (NET) detail. Wright was taken into custody by officers Tucker, Hedges and Borchert on North Street in the city without incident. He was arraigned in city court and put in Genesee County Jail without bail to appear in city court at a later date.

Patricia A. Herzog, 53, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with trespass. At 3:23 p.m. on July 20, Herzog was arrested after allegedly entering a business on East Main Street that she is banned from. Herzog was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.