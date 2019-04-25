Law and Order: Batavia man accused of trespassing, threatening violence, another accused of violating protection order

Kevin M. Waleski Jr., 31, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment for allegedly threatening physical violence toward a person living on South Main Street, Batavia, at 12:47 p.m. on April 14. He is also charged with third-degree criminal trespass for allegedly trespassing and remaining on the same South Main Street property at 2:40 p.m. on April 23 after being told to leave. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court on April 23 and jailed in lieu of unspecified bail. He was due to return to city court on April 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Lawrence W. Worsley, 39, of Ridge Road, Albion, is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt. Worsley was arrested April 24 after an investigation of a complaint that he contacted the protected party of a stay away order of protection on Vine Street in Batavia on March 12 and again on March 18. He was jailed in lieu of unspecified bail and was due in Batavia City Court today (April 25). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.