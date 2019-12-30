Law and Order: Batavia man arrested after Christmas Day domestic incident on East Main Street

Ernest D. Lane, 61, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: criminal obstruction of breathing; unlawful imprisonment; aggravated family offense; and first-degree criminal contempt -- physical contact. Lane was arrested at 8:21 p.m. on Dec. 25 following a domestic incident on East Main Street. It is alleged that he prevented a person from leaving an apartment and had physical contact with that person, in violation of a stay away order of protection. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court on the morning of Dec. 26 and is to appear in court at later date (unspecified). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Wesley Rissinger.

Zachary N. Knapp, 22, of East Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; aggravated DWI with a BAC of .18 percent or higher. Knapp was arrested at 2:53 p.m. on Dec. 23 on East Avenue after allegedly operating a vehicle that had a flat tire. He was transported to Batavia Police Headquarters and issued appearance tickets. He is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 15. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Stormy Marie Watts, 22, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property -- a credit card. At 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 27, Watts was arrested following an investigation. It is alleged that Watts possessed and attempted to use a stolen Walmart credit card at 7:02 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Batavia Walmart. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on Jan. 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Alejandro.

Brittney N. Rodriguez, 31, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She is accused of stealing fake nails from the Dollar General store on East Main Street in Batavia at 9:43 a.m. on Dec. 12. She was arrested and released on an appearance ticket. She is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 7. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Daniel William Mosholder, 27, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested after a shoplifting incident was reported at Dollar General on East Main Street in Batavia at 8:22 p.m. on Dec. 23. He was processed on scene and released with an appearance ticket for Jan. 14 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.