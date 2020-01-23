Law and Order: Batavia man charged with three felony counts of possession of child sex acts

James E. Tripp, 58, of Batavia, is charged with three counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a Class E felony. The incident allegedly occurred Oct. 13, 2017 and he was arrested by NYS Police Troop A in Batavia on Jan. 21 and arraigned at 10:08 a.m. in Town of Batavia Court. He was issued an appearance ticket for a later date, unspecified, in Batavia Town Court.

Kyle A. Mancuso, 27, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with: unlawful imprisonment; harassment in the second degree; and criminal mischief in the fourth degree. Mancuso was arrested Jan. 19 following an investigation of a domestic complaint that occurred that morning at 3:29 a.m. on Ellicott Street in Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and was due there again today (Jan. 23). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Jordan McGinnis.

Brian J. Miller, 38, of Harvester Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree harassment; criminal mischief; and criminal obstruction of breathing. Miller was arrested after a Jan. 12 domestic incident on Harvester Avenue. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court, released on his own recognizance, and is due back in court Jan. 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Alec Roberts.

Johnathan Brice White, 27, of Buffalo Street, Bergen, is charged with falsifying business records in the first degree and criminal contempt in the second degree. On Jan. 23, White was arrested. It is alleged that White made a false entry into the business records at Genesee County Jail by using the personal identification number belonging to another inmate. It is also alleged that White's intention to defraud was to conceal his identity while violating an order of protection. He was issued an appearance ticket for Jan. 28 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Phillip P. Heale, 41, of Woodrow Road, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Heale was arrested Jan. 15. He is accused of violating an order of protection barring him from contacting the protected party at 11:27 p.m. Jan. 15 on Washington Avenue in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and is due there Feb. 4. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan.

Franklin Dean Cook, 37, of Ridge Road, Elba, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested Jan. 22 on an arrest warrant out of Elba Town Court that was issued Jan. 15. It is alleged that on Jan. 8 on Ridge Road in Elba that he violated a stay away order of protection. He was arraigned in Elba Town Court and is due back in court on Feb. 26. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Travis James Schultz, 31, of Webber Avenue, Oakfield, is charged with driving while intoxicated -- first offense, and refusal to take breath test. Schultz was arrested following an investigation of a hit and run accident that occurred at 12:59 a.m. Jan. 19 on West Main Street in Batavia. Police located the suspected vehicle involved and arrested Schultz, who was released with appearance tickets. He is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 5. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Christopher M. Sims, 31, of Batavia, address not provided, was arrested by Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy William Asquith on Jan. 21 on Silver Lake Road in the Town of Perry. Sims was allegedly found to be operating his vehicle while the registration was suspended for an insurance lapse. He is charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended registration. Sims was released on an appearance ticket for Town of Perry Court and he is due there at a later date (unspecified).