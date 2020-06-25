Law and Order: Batavia man faces multiple charges after wreck on Route 19 in Covington June 24

Jason W. Whitehead Jr., 22, of Batavia, and Dakota E. Woodruff, 20, of Olean, were arrested after a motor-vehicle accident on Route 19 in the Town of Covington on June 24 (time not provided). Whitehead was driving a 2003 Suburu Legacy eastbound when he allegedly failed to negotiate a left-hand curve at the intersection of Court Road. According to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office report by Sgt. Colin Reagan, Whitehead's vehicle left the roadway, sheared off a telephone pole, and took down multiple roadway signs. In addition to Wyoming County deputies, Pavilion Fire Department responded to the scene. The driver was allegedly found to possess cocaine and marijuana; he also had a non-driver ID with an active suspension. After performing poorly on field sobriety tests at the scene, he was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs. His passenger, Woodruff, was found to have a felony warrant out of Erie County so she was arrested, transported to Erie County and the Erie County Sheriff's Office took custody of her. Whitehead was taken to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office and evaluated by a drug recognition expert, who determined Whitehead was impaired by multiple categories of controlled substances. He is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree; unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree; driving while ability impaired by drugs; driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and moving from lane unsafely. He was released to a sober family member and is due to answer the charges in Town of Covington Court on July 13. Subsequent to Whitehead's June 24 arrest, he was arrested again in connection with the same incident on June 25 after the owner of the vehicle reported to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office that Whitehead had been driving without consent. A warrant was issued for Whitehead and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office arrested him and the Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies later took custody of him. This charge was added to the file: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree; then he was released from custody. He will answer all charges, including the added-on charge, at his July 13 appearance in Town of Covington Court.

James R. McNally, 57, of Roosevelt Avenue, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and forcible touching. McNally was arrested at 6:13 on June 17 on Clinton Street in the City of Batavia following an unspecified incident. He was arraigned in city court via Skype, then released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due back in court at 9 a.m. on July 23. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Austin Hedges, assisted by Officer Marc Lawrence.

Pamela J. Thomas, 41, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with disprderly conduct, resisting arrest and harassment in the second degree. She was arrested at 10:03 p.m. June 16 on Denio Street following an incident wherein she allegedly yelled at a person and threatened them. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Sgt. Eric Bolles.

Marshawn J. Singletery, 38, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. The defendant was arrested following a domestic incident at 4:45 a.m. June 22 on Liberty Street. Singletery was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released to the Genesee Justice Program. The defendant is due to return to city court on Aug. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Connor Borchert, assisted by Officer Joshua Girvin.