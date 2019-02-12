Law and Order: Batavia sex offender accused of failure to register address change, falsifying document in jail

Scott J. Hinze, 52, a registered sex offender who lives on West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with failure to report a change of address within 10 days -- a felony, and falsifying business records in the first degree, also a felony. On Feb. 11 at about 11:20 p.m. Hinze was arrested after an investigation. He allegedly failed to register his address change as a sex offender within 10 days to the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Sex Offender Registry. Hinze also allegedly falsified a sex offender address change document at the Genesee County Jail in the City of Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket for Town of Batavia Court and is due there March 4. On the charge of falsifying a business record document at the jail, he was issued an appearance ticket for March 5 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik B. Andre.

Aaron L. Heale, 37, of 25 N. Lake Ave., Bergen, was arrested on Feb. 11 by the Le Roy Police Department and charged with one count of criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, a Class A misdemeanor. The charge comes after a complaint on Feb. 5 from a local car wash that Heale was allegedly slumped over at the wheel of his car in the wash bay. When the Le Roy police found Heale, who is on parole, he was allegedly slumped over at the wheel and awoken by the officers. During the investigation it was alleged that Heale unlawfully possessed the hypodermic syringe inside the vehicle. Heale, who is currently in Genesee County Jail on an alleged parole violation, was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Le Roy Town Court on March 14.

Jeffery J. Williams, 25, of 25 Ravine Ave., Rochester, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the Le Roy Police Department and charged with two counts of petit larceny and three counts of attempted petit larceny. The charges are based from an investigation which started on Nov. 11 when it was reported that numerous vehicles in the Bacon/Pleasant Street area were entered and items allegedly stolen. During the investigation, it was determined that Williams was visiting a person in Le Roy when he allegedly entered at least five different vehicles during the early morning hours, stealing items from two of the vehicles and ransacking three others looking for items to steal. Williams was issued an appearance ticket to be in Le Roy Town Court on March 5.