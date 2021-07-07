Law and Order: Batavia woman accused of damaging person's property, threatening them with a hammer

Liza Monica Besczyznski, 26, of Pearl Street Road, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal michief and second-degree menacing. On July 5 the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call from a resident on Pearl Street Road in the Town of Batavia. An investigation allegedly revealed the defendant damaged another person's property and threatened them with a hammer. She was arrested and arraigned in Town of Batavia Court, then released on her own recognizance. The case was handled by Deputy Kevin McCarthy, assisted by NYS Police.

Terrell Lee Thomas, 30, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment -- physical contact. On July 2 at 2:40 p.m., Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on West Main Street Road in Batavia for a harassment complaint. It is alleged that he engaged in a course of conduct which alarmed and seriously annoyed an individual on the property. Terrell was arraigned in Town of Oakfield Court and is due in Batavia Town Court on July 20. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Hoy.

Wyatt Jeremiah Becker, of Tinkham Road, Darien, is charged with second-degree harassment. Becker was arrested at 3:12 p.m. July 6 after police investigated an incident that occurred at 5:20 a.m. that day. He was released with an appearance ticket and is due to appear in Darien Town Court on Aug. 3. The case wase handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Larry Robert Walters, 23, of Alden, is charged with: driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 or more; DWI -- first offense: moving from lane unsafely; and failure to keep right. Walters was arrested after a traffic stop at 10:15 p.m. on Pearl Street Road, Batavia, on July 6. Walters is due in the Town of Batavia Court on July 22. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Heberlein, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.