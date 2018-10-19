Law and Order: Batavia woman accused of providing false info at jail charged with 20 felonies

Haley M. Merrill, 26, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: 10 felony counts of second-degree forgery; 10 felony counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing; and 10 Class A misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal impersonation. On Oct. 13, Merrill was arrested in the Town of Alexander on charges of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree. Upon entering GC Jail, it is alleged that Merrill provided false information -- a false identity -- in an attempt to benefit herself. On Oct. 16, she was arrested and arraigned on charges pertaining to false identification and then jailed without bail. She was due back in Batavia City Court on Oct. 17. The case was investigated by Deputy Ryan M. DeLong and Senior Correction Officer Matthew Burgett, assisted by Deputy M. Lute, Deputy K. McCarthy, Deputy K. Forsyth and Deputy J. McClellan.

Ryan Matthew Norton, 44, of Bloomingdale Road, Alabama, is charged with aggravated DWI, and DWI. At 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 14 on Alleghany Road, Alabama, deputies responded to the report of a motor-vehicle accident in the Town of Alabama. They located a vehicle with heavy front and side damage. Deputy Ryan Young located the operator walking away from the vehicle. Following an investigation, it is alleged that Norton was driving while intoxicated and his blood alcohol level was above .18 percent. It was determined that Norton allegedly struck a parked car in Orleans County before being stopped in Genesee County. He is due in Alabama Town Court on Nov. 14 to answer the charges. Deputy Young was assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen in this case.

Eric Charles Dockstader, 34, of Council House Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. On Oct. 13 at about 2:48 p.m., deputies responded to Meadville Road in the Town of Alabama for a report of a violation of a court order of protection. Dockstader was subsequently arrested. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Alabama Court on Nov. 1. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre.

John J. Saddler, 31, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with violating an order of protection. Saddler was arrested at 9 p.m. on Oct. 14 on Watson Street in Batavia and arraigned in Batavia City Court on the charge. He was jailed on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. The defendant is due in court Oct. 23 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Todd J. Pangrazio, 42, of Pleasant View Drive, Lancaster, is charged with failure to appear in court after an appearance ticket was served. He was served with an appearance ticket after failing to go to court after being issued a ticket following a traffic stop in March 4 in the City of Batavia. He was arraigned on Oct. 17 and jailed on $1,000 cash or bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kyle Krtanik, assisted by Officer Chad Richards.