Law and Order: Batavia woman accused of striking person at GCASA multiple times

Jennifer L. Stack, 33, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. She was arrested on Jan. 25. At 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 11 an incident occurred at GCASA, 430 E. Main St., Batavia, and Stack is accused of striking a person multiple times while on the property. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 4. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Connor Borchert, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Ashley E. Quintern, 30, of South Pearl Street, Oakfield, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She was arrested after an incident at 8:20 a.m. Jan. 24 where children were allegedly left without supervision for about an hour and a half at a location in the 100 block of Ross Street in the city. Quintern was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and is due there Feb. 4. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Phillip D. Byford Jr., 29, of South Platt Street, Albion, is charged with two counts of petit larceny on the same day at the same store. He was first arrested at 8:01 a.m. on Jan. 24 after being accused of stealing beer and food from the Speedway convenience store at 204 W. Main St. in Batavia. The arrest was made by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Jordan McGinnis. Later, at 10:35 p.m., a witness allegedly saw him stealing beer at the Speedway and reported it. He was arrested again at 11:05 p.m. The evening arrest was made by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Wesley Rissinger. In each incident he was released with an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on Feb. 4.

Robert C. Strollo, 59, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested at 9:55 a.m. on Jan. 26 following the investigation of a larceny that occurred at the Family Dollar Store at 577 E. Main St. in Batavia. He is accused of stuffing merchandise in his pockets while there at 11:37 a.m. on Jan. 22. He allegedly walked out of the store without paying for the items. Strollo was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and is due there on Feb. 4. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Connor Borchert, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Nateeka M. Gibson, 30, of Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Gibson was arrested after a larceny was reported at the Kwik Fill at 99 Jackson St. in Batavia. This allegedly occurred at 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 20. Gibson is accused of taking property from the convenience store without paying for it. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan.