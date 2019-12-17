Law and Order: Batavia woman jailed after physical domestic incident

Katty L. Jackson, 23, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree harassment; fourth-degree criminal mischief; second-degree strangulation; and unlawful imprisonment in the second degree. Jackson was arrested at 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 7 on East Main Street, Batavia, following an investigation into a physical domestic incident. She was arrested and arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail. No bail specified. She was due to return to city court Dec. 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissigner, assisted by Officer Lindsay Christopher.

Nicole R. Griffin, 37, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment -- physical contact. She was arrested at 5:47 p.m. on Dec. 14 following a physical altercation inside Walmart in Batavia. Griffin was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on Dec. 19. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.

Bleyke Z. Culver, 23, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Culver was arrested at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 10 on Walnut Steet after allegedly threatening to subject a person to unwanted physical contact during a domestic incident. Culver was issued a computer-generated appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Michelle L. Sahr, 52, of North Main Street, Albion, is charged with second-degree harassment. Sahr was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Dec. 8 on Prospect Avenue in Batavia after allegedly showing up repeatedly at a residence and being told each time she needed to leave. Sahr was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Marc Lawrence.

Thomas James Noce, 26, of North Lansing Circle, Rochester, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated -- a BAC of .18 or more; DWI; reckless driving; failure to stop at stop sign; and operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device. Noce was arrested on Dec. 16 on Clinton Street Road in Bergen at 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 16 following the investigation of a motor-vehicle accident. He was issued appearance tickets and released and is due in Bergen Town Court on Jan. 8. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack, assisted by Deputy Ryan Young.

Matthew G. Vandyne, 57, of Purdy Road, Canandaigua, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- second offense; DWI with a BAC of .08 percent or more, with a prior conviction; and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. Vandyne was arrested at 1:06 a.m. on Route 237 in Byron following an investigation. He is due in Byron Town Court on Jan. 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Linda Marie Doucette, 54, of Lake Road, Brockport, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; DWI -- with a BAC of .08 percent or more; and moving from lane unsafely. Doucette was arrest following an investigation of a motor-vehicle accident at 7:38 p.m. on Dec. 13 on Reuben Road on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation. She was issued appearance tickets for Dec. 23 in Alabama Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Sgt. Michael Lute.

Baillie Marie Schwab, 20, of Maxim Road, Attica, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- a BAC of .18 percent or more; DWI; and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Schwab was arrested at 5:07 a.m. on Railroad Avenue in Alexander following a complaint of a female slumped over the wheel in a vehicle in the middle of the roadway in Alexander. She was released on appearance tickets and is due in Alexander Town Court on Dec. 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack.

Todd J. Pangrazio, 43, of Annamarie Terrace, Cheektowaga, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree and passing a red light. At 5:59 p.m. on Dec. 15, Pangrazio was allegedly observed passing a steady red light at the intersection of Main and Court streets in the City of Batavia. A traffic stop was conducted. It was determined that Pangrazio possessed a suspended NY non-driver ID with 10 or more scoffs on 10 or more dates. He was issued an appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Batavia City Court on Dec. 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Marc Lawrence.

Eric J. McGill, 36, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, is charged with trespass. He was arrested at 5:37 p.m. on Dec. 14 in Walmart in Batavia after entering the business, from which he was previously banned. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on Dec. 19. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Vincent A. Sanfratello, 53, of Liberty Street, Batavia, was arrested on Dec. 10 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court. He was processed and arraigned in city court and is due back in court on Jan. 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins.