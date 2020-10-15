Law and Order: Belvedere Lane man accused of attempting to illegally take $17K from relative

Thomas Edward Ditzel, 65, Belvedere Lane, Batavia, is charged with attempted grand larceny in the third degree, a felony. He was arrested as a result of an investigation into the misappropriation of funds as a Power of Attorney at 3 p.m. Dec. 24, 2018. Ditzel allegedly attempted to take almost $17,000 by closing an investment account of a family member and have the check sent to an address where he allegedly planned to retrieve it. However, another family member intercepted the check. "The duties of a POA, amongst others, is that the POA must act in the principal's best interest, rather than their own," says the police report. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Investigator Christopher A. Parker.

Ifrah Hajimusse Armstrong, 41, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree grand larceny and four counts of offering a false instrument for filing, all Class E felonies. Armstrong was arrested after allegedly not reporting income that she was earning and also filing an application that is used to determine eligibility for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits without including the income. The application process was started on Aug. 1, 2017. As a result, it is alleged Armstrong received $5,208 in SNAP benefits that she was not entitled to. The investigation was conducted by the GC Department of Social Services Investigator Dakota Nicholson and she was arrested Oct. 13 by GC Sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.

Ana Marie Uribe, 27, of Willow Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, both Class E felonies. It is alleged that at the time of her application for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on May 1, 2019, she did not report income she was earning, which is used to determine eligibility. As a result, she allegedly received $3,218 in SNAP benefits that she was not entitled to. The investigation was conducted by the GC Department of Social Services Investigator Dakota Nicholson and she was arrested Oct. 14 by GC Sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.