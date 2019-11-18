Law and Order: Bergen man accused of tampering with electric meter after power was shut off

Stephen Anthony Marazita, 37, of North Lake Avenue, Bergen, is charged with criminal tampering in the second degree. Marazita was arrested at 8:49 p.m. on Nov. 14. It is alleged that he tampered with his electric meter to turn power back on at his residence after it was shut off. He was arraigned in Bergen Town Court and released on an appearance ticket. He is due to return to court on Nov. 20. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.

Phillip Sanders Brunson, 32, of an unspecified address in Gowanda, is charged with two counts of second-degree harassment. Brunson was arrested on Nov. 14 in regard to an incident that occurred on Nov. 24, 2016. He allegedly slapped and spit in a female's face and shoved another female during a domestic incident on Maple Street in the City of Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court. (His disposition afterward was not provided.) The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.

A 17-year-old female who lives in Batavia was arrested on Nov. 7 after an incident that occurred the day before outside a residence on Hutchins Place in Batavia. The girl allegedly threatened to harm people while holding a baseball bat. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 19. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Kaleb James Bobzien, 21, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Following an investigation of phone calls made from recorded jail phones, Bobzien was arrested on Nov. 18. It is alleged that he violated a stay away order of protection issued by Batavia City Court. He is due back in court on Nov. 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer James Stack, assisted by Officer Dennis Bartholomew.

Jahmaal Lee Barnes, 19, of Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia, is charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny. Barnes was arrested at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 16 and arraigned in Batavia Town Court. It is alleged that at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14 that Barnes entered an apartment on Batavia Stafford Townline Road and stole the resident's debit card. Barnes was released under supervision of Genesee Justice and is due back in Batavia Town Court on Dec. 16. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.