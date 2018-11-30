Law and Order: Bergen teen accused of grabbing teacher's head and shaking it during class

A 16-year-old male who lives in Bergen was arrested and charged with second-degree harassment at 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 14. He allegedly grabbed and shook a teacher's head during class at Byron-Bergen High School. He was arraigned in Bergen Town Court and an order of protection was issued for the teacher. The teenager is due in Bergen Town Court at 5 p.m. on Dec. 12. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Butler.

Rodney Scott Schwartz, 53, of Broadway Road, Alexander, is charged with: DWI -- second offense within 10 years; aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; and open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Following an investigation into a domestic incident at 6:55 p.m. on Nov. 25, Schwartz was arrested on these charges and jailed on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond. He was due in Alexander Town Court on Nov. 29. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack.

Sara Rae Tombari, 21, of Roanoke Road, Pavilion, is charged with third-degree bail jumping. She was arrested after failing to appear for a scheduled court appearance. She was arraigned at 1 p.m. on Nov. 27 in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $2,500 bail. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, assisted by Sgt. Ronald Meides.

Joseph Michael Smith, 42, of Colonial Lane, Bath, is charged with third-degree bail jumping. He was arrested after failing to appear for a scheduled court appearance. He was arraigned at 12:50 a.m. on Nov. 28 in Batavia Town Court and jailed in lieu of $1,000 bail. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre.