Law and Order: Bethany man accused of causing serious injury to person in a tavern in July

Greg Robert Solomonidis, 24, of Little Canada Road, Bethany, is charged with second-degree assault. At 3 p.m. on July 24, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies took a report of an assault that allegedly occurred at a tavern on Attica Road in the Town of Alexander. Following an investigation, Solomonidis was arrested on Nov. 11, arraigned in Genesee County Court and released on his own recognizance. He is accused of striking a person in the face, causing serious physical injury. He is due in Town of Alexander Court on Dec. 21. The case was investigated by Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.

James Michael Caccamise, 32, of Warboys Road, Byron, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs -- first offense; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; and moving from lane unsafely. At 3:37 p.m. on Sept. 30, Caccamise was arrested after an investigation into a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Fotch Road in Satfford. It is alleged that Caccamise overdosed on fentanyl while driving on a public highway and that he possessed fentanyl at the time. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Stafford Town Court on Nov. 24. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.