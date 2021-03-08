Law and Order: Bethany man accused of possessing cocaine and pot after stop in Covington

Louis M. Coleman, 48, of Bethany (no address provided), was arrested on March 7 after a traffic stop on Route 63, in the Town of Covington. He was the driver of a vehicle stopped for erratic operation and was allegedly found to be operating with a non-driver ID, with a total of seven suspensions/revocations dating back to 2001. According to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office incident report, a bag containing more than two ounces of marijuana was "in plain view on the passenger floor, and a suqsequent vehicle search led to the seizure of a vial containing over a gram of cocaine." Coleman, a three-time convicted felon -- including one violent felony -- was taken into custody and processed at the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office. He is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a Class D felony; criminal possession of marijuana in the fourth degree; aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; unlicensed operation; and following too closely. He was arraigned virtually for Warsaw Town Court, then held without bail in Wyoming County Jail. He is due in Wyoming County Court on March 19. The case was handled by Wyoming County Sheriff's Sgt. Colin Reagan.

Nateeka Marie Gibson, 31, of Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: third-degree criminal trespass; obstruction of governmental administration; and resisting arrest. At 2:22 p.m. on March 6, deputies responded to Walmart in Batavia for a reported trespassing complaint. Following an investigation, Gibson was arrested. It is alleged that she trespassed in Walmart after being previously banned from the store and that she resisted arrest when deputies took her into custody. She was issued appearance tickets and is due in Town of Batavia Court on April 29. The case was handled by Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Deputy Ryan Young and Deputy Howard Wilson.

Patsy A. Rapone, 53, of Ellicott Street Road, Bethany, is charged with: endangering the welfare of a child; criminal mischief; and criminal contempt in the second degree. Rapone was arrested after he responded to Batavia Police Department headquarters to turn himself in. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail in lieu of bail (unspecified). He is scheduled to reappear in city court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider.

Reginald Charles Sampson Sr., 55, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI -- first offense; aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree; and moving from lane unsafely. At 5:50 a.m. March 5, Sampson was arrested on Ellicott Street in Batavia following a motor-vehicle accident that occurred in Bergen. It is alleged that Sampson exited the roadway and struck the Lyman Road sign in the area of 7268 Route 33 in the Town of Bergen. He was issued traffic tickets and is due in Bergen Town Court on March 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Chamoun, assisted by Deputy Jordan Alejandro.

Steven I. Decker, 71, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with trespass. On March 2, Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Decker for trespass after a disturbance at a business on Jackson Street in the city. It is alleged Decker refused to leave the premises. He was given an appearance ticker and released with a return date of May 4 to be in Batavia City Court. Officer Mitchell Cowen assisted in the case.