Law and Order: Biker accused of reckless driving, going 135 mph, and causing serious physical injury to trooper

Darnel J. Tillmon is indicted for the crime of assault on a police officer, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 2 in the Town of Le Roy that Tillmon acted with intent to prevent a police officer -- a New York State trooper -- from performing a lawful duty and his actions caused serious physical injury to the officer. In count two, Tillmon is accused of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony, by acting intentionally to prevent the officer from performing a lawful duty and his actions caused physical injury to the officer. In count three, Tillmon is again accused of second-degree assault for allegedly recklessly causing serious physical injury to the trooper by means of a deadly weapon or instrument, in this case a motorcycle. In count four, the defendant is accused of third-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly recklessly causing physical injury to another person -- the trooper. In count five, the defendant is again accused of third-degree assault for acting with criminal negligence, causing physical injury to the trooper by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument -- the motorcycle. In count six, Tillmon is accused of reckless endangerment in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly recklessly engaging in conduct which created a substantial risk of serious physical injury to another person. In count seven, Tillmon is accused of the crime of unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count seven that Tillmon knew he had been directed to stop his motor vehicle by a uniformed police officer or a marked police vehicle by the activation of either lights or lights and sirens, and he attempted to flee by engaging in reckless driving. In count eight, Tillmon is accused of resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally preventing or attempting to prevent an officer from arresting himself or another person. In count nine, Tillmon is accused of the crime of third-degree escape, a Class A misdemeanor, for escaping from custody. In count 10, Tillmon is accused of failing to comply with the lawful order of a police officer or flagperson. It is alleged in count 10 that the defendant drove a 2006 Kawasaki and failed or refused to comply with the lawful order or direction of a police officer or flagperson duly empowered to regulate traffic. In count 11, Tillmon is accused of the offense of improper passing for operating the Kawasaki and overtaking or passing another vehicle on the right shoulder of the NYS Thruway. In count 12, Tillmon is accused of moving from lane unsafely, a violation of Vehicle and Traffic Law, by riding the Kawasaki on a roadway divided into clearly marked lanes and failing to drive within a single lane and moving from a lane without regard to doing so safely. In count 13, Tillmon is accused of unsafe starting, a violation of Vehicle and Traffic Law, by moving the Kawasaki, which had been stopped, standing or parked, without first determining if movement could be made with reasonable safety. In count 14, Tillmon is accused of failing to use signal lamps, contrary to Vehicle and Traffic Law, by riding the Kawasaki and changing lanes or entering an exit ramp of the Thruway without using signals by hand and arm, or signal lamps. In count 15, Tillmon is accused of speeding for operating the Kawasaki that summer day at a speed greater than was reasonable and prudent under the conditions and without regard to the actual and potential hazards at that time. In count 16, Tillmon is accused of speeding for operating the Kawasaki at 135 mph in a 65-mph zone. In count 17, Tillmon is accused of reckless driving, a violation of Vehicle and Traffic Law, for operating the Kawasaki on I-90 in a manner which unreasonably interfered with the free and proper use of a public highway or unreasonably endangered users of a public highway.

Erica R. Leach is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 24 in the Town of Darien that Leach knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance: cocaine with a weight of 500 milligrams or more.

Latashia M. Sanchez is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a misdemeanor. It is alleged that on Oct. 18 in the Town of Stafford that Sanchez drove a 2011 Chevrolet on Main Road -- Route 5 -- while intoxicated. In count two, she is accused of DWI, per se, as a misdemeanor, for having a BAC or .08 percent or more at the time. In count three, Sanchez is accused of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count three that Sanchez knew or had reason to know that her driving license was suspended and that she was driving without a license while intoxicated. In count four, she is accused of driving her vehicle in excess of 55 mph. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, the defendant is accused of having been charged with DWI, per se, in Town of Le Roy Court on July 31. The prosecution of that crime forms the basis for the suspension referred to in count three. As a result of the prosecution, her license was suspended at 2 p.m. on Oct. 18 and was therefore in effect at 5:19 p.m. Oct. 18, when she allegedly violated the laws resulting in the current indictment.

Jeffery C. Rogers is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 25 he drove a 2011 Chevrolet with Tennessee plates on West Main Street in the City of Batavia while intoxicated. In count two, Rogers is accused of aggravated DWI, per se, as a Class E felony, for allegedly having a BAC of .18 percent or more at the time. In count three, Rogers is accused of exceeding the maximum established speed limit. In Special Information filed by the First Assistant District Attorney of Genesee County, the defendant is accused of having been convicted of driving under the influence, as a misdemeanor, on April 13, 2015, in General Sessions Court, Knox County, Tenn. That conviction was within 10 years previous to the crimes alleged in the current indictment.