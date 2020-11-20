Law and Order: Brooklynite arrested after domestic incident at Oak Street motel

Daquan J. Butler, 24, of Kosciuskio Street, Brooklyn, is charged with: harassment; endangering the welfare of a child; and fourth-degree menacing. At 2:26 p.m. on Nov. 13, Butler was arrested by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post after a domestic incident at a motel on Oak Street in the City of Batavia. Butler allegedly damaged a hotel door during the incident, then kicked a woman while in the presence of children. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in City of Batavia Court on Dec. 1.

Kyle Douglas Clark, 30, of Fletcher Street, Tonawanda, is charged with second degree harassment -- physical contact. It is alleged that at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 at a hotel on Park Road in Batavia that Clark pushed a staff member during an altercation. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on Dec. 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Ridge A. Bono, 29, of Williams Street, Batavia, is charged with obstructing emergency medical services. On Nov. 17, following an medical emergency at 10:40 p.m. Nov. 16 on West Main Street in Batavia, Bono was arrested on the charge. He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on Dec. 15. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale

Randy K. Wilmet, 43, of Debra Lane, Buffalo, is charged with third-degree menacing. Wilmet was arrested at 10:58 a.m. on Nov. 12 after a report of a disturbance on East Main Street in Batavia. Wilmet was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 1. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Floyd Spencer Connolly, 32, of Broadway Road, Bethany, is charged with trespass. Connolly was arrested at 3:08 p.m. on Nov. 12 on East Main Street in Batavia after a disturbance was reported. He was given an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court Dec. 1. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Woodrow C. Horseman, 44, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with trespass. Horseman was arrested at 3:08 p.m. on Nov. 12 on East Main Street in Batavia after a disturbance was reported. He was given an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court Dec. 1. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.