Law and Order: Buffalo man accused of hiding loaded firearm in Stafford chicken coop last summer

Clyde Davonta Hoskins Jr., 29, of Genesee Street, Buffalo, is charged with: criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree -- a loaded firearm; criminal possession of a stolen property in the fourth degree -- a firearm; and tampering with physical evidence. On Tuesday, July 13, Hoskins was arrested after an investigation into a loaded pistol being located in a chicken coop at midnight on Aug. 8, 2020 on Route 237 in the Town of Stafford. He was arraigned in Stafford Town Court at 1:20 p.m. yesterday and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due to return to Stafford Town Court on Aug. 12. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Investigator Kevin P. Forsyth.

Brian Michael Raphael, 33, of East Main Road, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. At 3:45 p.m. on July 12, Raphael was arrested after being located by Genesee County Sheriff's deputies after fleeing Walmart. He allegedly stole merchandise from the store. He was processed at the jail and released on an appearance ticket. He is due in Town of Batavia Court on July 20. The case was handled by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.