Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 8, 2020 - 2:02pm

Law and Order: Buffalo man accused of reckless driving, fleeing officer, speeding, drinking booze in car

posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, notify, Stafford, bergen.

Clyde Devonte Hoskins Jr., 28, of Genesee Street, Buffalo, is charged with: unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree; reckless driving; speeding -- in excess of 55 mph; unsafe turn/failure to signal; drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. Hoskins was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Aug. 8 on Route 33 in Bergen. It is alleged that Hoskins failed to stop for a violation of NYS vehicle and traffic law on Clinton Street Road in the Town of Bergen. After a pursuit, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies were able to take Hoskins into custody in the Town of Stafford. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Bergen Town Court at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17. The case was investigated by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Jordan Alejandro.

Calendar

August 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button