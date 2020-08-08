Law and Order: Buffalo man accused of reckless driving, fleeing officer, speeding, drinking booze in car

Clyde Devonte Hoskins Jr., 28, of Genesee Street, Buffalo, is charged with: unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree; reckless driving; speeding -- in excess of 55 mph; unsafe turn/failure to signal; drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. Hoskins was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Aug. 8 on Route 33 in Bergen. It is alleged that Hoskins failed to stop for a violation of NYS vehicle and traffic law on Clinton Street Road in the Town of Bergen. After a pursuit, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies were able to take Hoskins into custody in the Town of Stafford. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Bergen Town Court at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17. The case was investigated by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Jordan Alejandro.