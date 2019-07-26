Law and Order: Buffalo man charged with sexual abuse of two minors at Six Flags Darien Lake

Terrill James Cunningham (inset photo, left), 23, of Treehaven Road, Buffalo, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of forcible touching.

Following an investigation at Six Flags Darien Lake, Cunningham was arrested at 6:40 p.m. on July 25 and arraigned in Darien Town Court. He is accused of touching the intimate parts of two individuals less than 14 years of age.

He was jailed in lieu of $2,500 cash bail and is due back in Darien Town Court at 3 p.m. on July 30. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Ricardo Sampel, 50, of Dellinger Ave., Batavia, is charged with five counts of aggravated family offense -- more than one offense within five years. On July 17, the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received the report of a violation of an order of protection by a third party. Following an investigation, Sampel was identified and is alleged to have committed the crime of second-degree criminal contempt. It is alleged that he knowingly violated an order of protection by contacting the protected party via phone on July 13. Due to his previous criminal history, including criminal contempt convictions, the charge against him was elevated to a Class E felony. The defendant is currently being held in GC Jail on a separate criminal contempt charge. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. The investigation was assisted by jail correctional officers, including Senior Correctional Officer J.M. Smart. The investigation was conducted by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Jennifer Jean Greene, 46, of Tennyson Terrace, Williamsville, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. At 4:45 p.m. on July 7, deputies responded to Six Flags Darien Lake for the report of a violation of an order of protection. Following an investigation, Greene was arrested. It is alleged that she made physical contact with a person who had a stay away order of protection against Greene. The defendant was arraigned in Darien Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in Darien Town Court on July 30. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre.