Law and Order: Byron man accused of burglary, Oakfield woman accused of stalking

Paul William Tuttle, 49, of Route 237, Byron, is charged with: second-degree burglary; fourth-degree criminal mischief; and petit larceny. At 4 a.m. on Aug. 17 Tuttle was arrested following an investigation. It is alleged that Tuttle damaged and stole property after entering a residence unlawfully on Sautell Road in Bergen at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 16. He was virtually arraigned at Genesee County Jail on behalf of Bergen Town Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due in Bergen Town Court on Oct. 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Chamoun, assisted by Deputy Kevin Forsyth.

Melissa Dawn Woods, 39, of South Main Street, Oakfield, is charged with fourth-degree stalking. On Aug. 16, Woods was arrested after a harassment complaint alleging that she stalked someone at 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 on Alleghany Road in Alabama. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on her own recognizance. Woods is due in Alabama Town Court on Sept. 28. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon.

Brice Addison Lehtonen, 23, of Fargo Road, Corfu, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated; DWI; failure to keep right; moving from lane unsafely; and refusal to take a roadside breath test. Lehtonen was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Aug. 15 on South Lake Road in Pembroke following an accident investigation. He allegedly drove while intoxicated and went off the roadway on South Lake Road. He was issued an appearance ticket for Pembroke Town Court and is due there Sept. 30. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier, assisted by Deputy Ryan Young.

Gage Scott Oliver, 28, of Griswold Road, Bergen, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; DWI -- with a BAC of .08 percent or more; and having an inadequate headlight. Oliver was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 19 in the Town of Le Roy at 9:52 p.m. Aug. 16. He was issued traffic tickets returnable to Town of Le Roy Court on Oct. 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Clor, assisted by Deputy David Moore.