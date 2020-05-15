Law and Order: Central Avenue man charged with five counts of criminal contempt in case of crying child

James F. Perry Sr., 35, of Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with five counts of second-degree criminal contempt, a Class A misdemeanor. Perry was arrested at 9:20 p.m. May 9 on State Street in Batavia following an investigation of a child crying in a residence. Perry was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Batavia City Court at 1 p.m. on June 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Jordan McGinnis.

William J. Galliford, 59, of Batavia (no address provided), is charged with trespass and second-degree harassment. Galliford was arrested at 10:45 p.m. at the Budget Inn on Oak Street in Batavia. It is alleged that he refused to leave after being told he was no longer allowed on the premises. It is also alleged that Galliford threatened a police officer. He was issued a computerized appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court at 1 p.m. on June 16. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Amanda S. McDonald, 37, of Ellsworth Avenue, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She was arrested after an investigation into a complaint alleging that she allowed a minor to use an illegal drug. McDonald was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court June 16. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Alec Roberts.

Justin Paul Pawlowski, 41, is charged with: Aggravated driving while intoxicated -- with a child passenger; DWI; DWI -- drugs; and failure to keep right. At 9:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of driver on Route 33 in the Village of Corfu who was possibly intoxicated. The vehicle was stopped for an alleged failure to keep right and an investigation allegedly revealed the driver was impaired by drugs. Pawlowski was issued tickets returnable to Town of Batavia Court on June 29. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin McCarthy, assisted by Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Christopher J. Diers, 37, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. Diers was arrested after an investigation of a domestic incident that occurred at 10:50 p.m. May 9 at an apartment on State Street. He was released with an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on June 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Jordan McGinnis.

Jacob J. Camerera, 29, of South Jackson Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Camerera was arrested after an investigation of a violation of an order of protection complaint at 8:42 p.m. April 29 on Hutchins Street in Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court on June 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Jordan McGinnis.

Adam Michael Jellison, 42, of Sierk Road, Bennington, is charged with second-degree harassment. Jellison was arrested on May 10 in connection with a domestic incident that occurred at 8:44 p.m. on April 2 on Columbia Avenue in Batavia. He is also charged with third-degree criminal mischief stemming from an incident at 4 p.m. April 30, also on Columbia Avenue. He was arraigned on both charges May 11 in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is to return to city court June 18. The cases were handled by Batavia Police Officer Connor Borchert.

Rae C. Cook, 31, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Cook was arrested at 3 p.m. May 11 following a larceny investigation. It is alleged that at 12:30 p.m. April 23 Cook committed petit larceny at Sav-A-Lot on Ellicott Street in Batavia. Cook was issued an appearance ticket, returnable to Batavia City Court on June 2, then released from custody. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Austin Hedges.

Margaret M. Pillo, 47, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Pillo was arrested following an investigation into a shoplifting incident that occurred at the Dollar General store on East Main Street in Batavia at 4:50 p.m. May 8. She was issued an appearance ticket then released and is due in Batavia City Court on June 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice, assisted by Officer Peter Post.